API Tester

We are looking for an API Tester to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. If youre excited to take on your next opportunity, and have strong REST API experience, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Location: Cape Town (the position will be on site a few days a week)

Initial Contract

Level: Strong intermediate

Strong API Testing experience

Solid Rest API experience

Experience with some of the following API tools: Postman, Soap UI, Swagger, etc.

Java and SQL experience

Experience within the retail industry is a bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position