Developer: Front End (Cape Town and Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Experience

4 years’+ proven software development experience

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required

NET Core

C#

SQL

CSS

React JS

DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL

Web Services

Rest Services

WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns

Web component development

An understanding of SOA

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Structured application development

DB design

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Systems analysis and design

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Client benefits rewards program

Agile development approach and MVP mind-set

Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

