Developer: Front End (Cape Town and Johannesburg) at Capitec

Jul 2, 2021

Purpose Statement

Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Experience

4 years’+ proven software development experience

  • Essential experience in the following development technologies is required

  • NET Core

  • C#

  • SQL

  • CSS

  • React JS

  • DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL

  • Web Services

  • Rest Services

  • WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns

  • Web component development

  • An understanding of SOA

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)

  • Structured application development

  • DB design

  • Standards and governance

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Testing practices

  • Systems analysis and design

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

  • Client benefits rewards program

  • Agile development approach and MVP mind-set

  • Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

