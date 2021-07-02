Front End Developer at Elemental Web Solutions

FRONT END WEB DEVELOPER

We are looking for a Front End Developer to join our awesome team of coding pros.

You love creating websites and web interfaces that people engage with, you have a serious eye for detail and you are passionate about emerging front-end technologies.

The work you produce is pixel perfect and you are able to work seamlessly across different types of devices and browsers. You have a meticulous work ethic and the ability to produce high-quality code. You are able to work unsupervised and take ownership of your tasks and projects. We do place a high value on honesty, reliability and transparency.

You really love the work you do and are really proud of the work you produce (not only functionally but visually too), with the ability to come up with great solutions to problems.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you!

YOU NEED TO BE EXPERIENCED IN

Minimum 3 years of front end web development experience.

Experience in slicing PSD (and related designs files) to cross-browser, responsive, pixel perfect websites

HTML5, CSS3, SASS knowledge and experience

Experience in writing custom JavaScript plugins

Javascript MVC framework experience with at least one of the following:

Angular

React

VueJS

BONUS POINTS

PHP knowledge

WordPress experience

YOU SHOULD BE

A team player who works and gets on well with fellow colleagues.

Self-motivated and ambitious.

Deadline driven and have a great work ethic.

Proactive and take responsibility for delivery of excellent work.

A clear communicator.

Punctual.

Highly attentive to detail.

COMPENSATION

Your salary will depend on your creds, skills, and experience, we are negotiable if you are a perfect fit.

OUR VALUES

Show up, step up and own it! Most importantly have FUN!

Don’t just meet expectations, exceed them and be proud of it.

Add a personal touch in everything you do, we’re human after all.

Arrive with a smile and leave with one too 🙂

If you think this sounds great, send us your CV & an introduction letter to [Email Address Removed] .

About The Employer:

THE ELEMENTAL STORY

We love everything web and digital. We are a young (yet experienced), tight-knit team of designers, developers, and marketers.

Our office is based in Table View, Cape Town. We have been operating for over 14 years, working with national and international clients, so you will constantly be exposed to new projects, technologies, brands, all within a creative atmosphere!

We believe in keeping our culture STRONG, that is why we have regular team events and spend some Friday afternoons jamming some music, playing arcade games and playing pool and table tennis, all while we enjoy a cold brewski.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

