Front End Developer at Reverside

Front End Developer Role in South Africa
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking forFront End DeveloperProfessionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- HTML 5
- CSS3
- Response: Design
- Angular 6+
- GIT
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices