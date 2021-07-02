Front End Developer at Reverside

Jul 2, 2021

Front End Developer Role in South Africa

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forFront End DeveloperProfessionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • HTML 5

  • CSS3

  • Response: Design

  • Angular 6+

  • GIT

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

