Front End Developer at Reverside

Front End Developer Role in South Africa

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking forFront End DeveloperProfessionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

HTML 5

CSS3

Response: Design

Angular 6+

GIT

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

