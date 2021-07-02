Full Stack .NET Developer – Mobile Experience

We are looking to connect with Senior .NET Developers with mobile development experience for a client in Johannesburg North.
Does this sound like you? Get in touch, we cannot wait to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- BSc Computer Science (or other relevant qualification)
- Microsoft Certification preferred
- 5-10+ years’ experience in a similar role
- C#
- .NET 3.5+
- jQuery
- AngularJS
- SOAP
- REST
- SQL
- Cordova / Mobile Development experience.
- WCF
- Power BI
- and experience with deployments
- Experience with API’s and 3rd party integration
- SVN & Git
- Residing in Johannesburg
- SA Citizen
About The Employer:
