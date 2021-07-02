Full Stack .NET Developer – Mobile Experience

We are looking to connect with Senior .NET Developers with mobile development experience for a client in Johannesburg North.

Does this sound like you? Get in touch, we cannot wait to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

BSc Computer Science (or other relevant qualification)

Microsoft Certification preferred

5-10+ years’ experience in a similar role

C#

.NET 3.5+

jQuery

AngularJS

SOAP

REST

SQL

Cordova / Mobile Development experience.

WCF

Power BI

and experience with deployments

Experience with API’s and 3rd party integration

SVN & Git

Residing in Johannesburg

SA Citizen

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position