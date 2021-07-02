Junior Exchange Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Manage the organization??s Office 365 environment through day to day hands-on tasks.
- Lead the design and implementation of Microsoft and related Cloud technology solutions utilizing Office 365, Azure, EMS, and others.
- Lead complex troubleshooting and incident resolution events.
- Consult with business leaders to develop and implement solutions to business needs.
- Implement system security requirements defined under Information Security standards.
- Update, prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols.
- Monitor, maintain and administrate security measures for the protection of cloud systems
Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:
- Deep understanding of core Microsoft Office 365 cloud technologies and services.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Exchange design, implementation and support.
- Experience designing and troubleshooting complex messaging and mail routing scenarios.
- Demonstrate architecture and implementation experience with hybrid Cloud technologies ?? Azure, AWS.
- Experience with third-party migration tools.
- Strong scripting and automation capabilities.
- Experience with voice technologies preferred – Skype for Business, MS Teams.
- Knowledge of various industry compliance and regulatory information security standards such HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2, HITRUST and NIST is highly desired.
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
- Ability to organize and prioritize tasks, work under a small or large team spanning across multiple business unit/practice areas.
- Self-managed and motivated individual with strong leadership skill.
Experience required:
- 5 years?? experience