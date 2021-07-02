Junior Exchange Engineer

Jul 2, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Manage the organization??s Office 365 environment through day to day hands-on tasks.
  • Lead the design and implementation of Microsoft and related Cloud technology solutions utilizing Office 365, Azure, EMS, and others.
  • Lead complex troubleshooting and incident resolution events.
  • Consult with business leaders to develop and implement solutions to business needs.
  • Implement system security requirements defined under Information Security standards.
  • Update, prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols.
  • Monitor, maintain and administrate security measures for the protection of cloud systems

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

  • Deep understanding of core Microsoft Office 365 cloud technologies and services.
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft Exchange design, implementation and support.
  • Experience designing and troubleshooting complex messaging and mail routing scenarios.
  • Demonstrate architecture and implementation experience with hybrid Cloud technologies ?? Azure, AWS.
  • Experience with third-party migration tools.
  • Strong scripting and automation capabilities.
  • Experience with voice technologies preferred – Skype for Business, MS Teams.
  • Knowledge of various industry compliance and regulatory information security standards such HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2, HITRUST and NIST is highly desired.
  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
  • Ability to organize and prioritize tasks, work under a small or large team spanning across multiple business unit/practice areas.
  • Self-managed and motivated individual with strong leadership skill.

Experience required:

  • 5 years?? experience

