Senior C# Developer

Job & Company Description:
One of the big insurance companies is challenging their industry thought leadership in terms of technology and delivery. If you want to be part of a team of excellence in development, setting new standards and being part of a fun and collaborative team of professionals, you need to call me today
Education:
- Relevant tertiary qualification highly advantageous
- Any industry certification would be beneficial
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 4 6 year experience of C# development required and unit testing
- Excellent working knowledge Web services, Angular and JavaScript expected
- Previous financial services or insurance industry working experience will be highly advantageous.
