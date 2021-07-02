Senior C# Developer

Be part of a fun and vibrant team of the best developers who are passionate about code.

Job & Company Description:

One of the big insurance companies is challenging their industry thought leadership in terms of technology and delivery. If you want to be part of a team of excellence in development, setting new standards and being part of a fun and collaborative team of professionals, you need to call me today

Education:

Relevant tertiary qualification highly advantageous

Any industry certification would be beneficial

Job Experience & Skills Required:

4 6 year experience of C# development required and unit testing

Excellent working knowledge Web services, Angular and JavaScript expected

Previous financial services or insurance industry working experience will be highly advantageous.

