Senior Systems Developer at Rand Mutual Holding (Pty) Ltd

Purpose

Reporting into the ICT Operations Manager, the incumbent will enable the business to accomplish their business objectives effectively and efficiently by designing, maintaining and enhancing the IT systems, databases and reports.

Qualifications and Experience Required

NQF Level 6: Relevant Industry Diploma in Information Technology

6 to 10 years relevant experience

Development Certificate advantage

Experience with Unit Testing

Key Areas of Responsibilities

Design, develop and maintain systems:

Design, develop, enhance and maintain computer systems

Write technical specifications

Continuously configure and optimize applications

Design, develop, enhance and maintain system reports

Implement and develop reports on MS reporting services

Conduct unit testing by producing unit tests for checking and identification issues and challenges

Engage with stakeholders and provide user support:

Provide user support on application systems

Interface with users, management, external IT service providers

Conduct ongoing research for continuous improvement and innovation:

Perform research and development of ideas and concepts

Recommend ideas and solutions to the business based on business specifications/BRS

Provide developers with support and coaching:

Provide junior developer support and coaching

Ensure that junior developers solutions are in conformity with the system architecture

Ensure junior developers comply with standards and procedures

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies Required

Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance

Advance knowledge of .Net 3.0 and higher

Advance knowledge of MS SQL 2012 and higher

Advance knowledge of C# programming language

Advance knowledge of HTML/ASP/Entity Framework

Advanced knowledge of MVC

Knowledge of Angular 7

Knowledge of Micro Services

Working knowledge of webforms

Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change

Excellence / quality orientation

Service Orientation / Customer Responsiveness

Stress handling

Teamwork/collaboration

Self-Management

Verbal and written communication

Planning, Organising and Follow through

Technology and innovation

Decisiveness and Action Orientation

Innovation / creativity

Employer & Job Benefits:

Yes

Learn more/Apply for this position