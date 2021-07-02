Senior Systems Developer at Rand Mutual Holding (Pty) Ltd

Purpose
Reporting into the ICT Operations Manager, the incumbent will enable the business to accomplish their business objectives effectively and efficiently by designing, maintaining and enhancing the IT systems, databases and reports.
Qualifications and Experience Required
NQF Level 6: Relevant Industry Diploma in Information Technology
6 to 10 years relevant experience
Development Certificate advantage
Experience with Unit Testing
Key Areas of Responsibilities
Design, develop and maintain systems:
Design, develop, enhance and maintain computer systems
Write technical specifications
Continuously configure and optimize applications
Design, develop, enhance and maintain system reports
Implement and develop reports on MS reporting services
Conduct unit testing by producing unit tests for checking and identification issues and challenges
Engage with stakeholders and provide user support:
Provide user support on application systems
Interface with users, management, external IT service providers
Conduct ongoing research for continuous improvement and innovation:
Perform research and development of ideas and concepts
Recommend ideas and solutions to the business based on business specifications/BRS
Provide developers with support and coaching:
Provide junior developer support and coaching
Ensure that junior developers solutions are in conformity with the system architecture
Ensure junior developers comply with standards and procedures
Knowledge, Skills and Competencies Required
Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance
Advance knowledge of .Net 3.0 and higher
Advance knowledge of MS SQL 2012 and higher
Advance knowledge of C# programming language
Advance knowledge of HTML/ASP/Entity Framework
Advanced knowledge of MVC
Knowledge of Angular 7
Knowledge of Micro Services
Working knowledge of webforms
Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change
Excellence / quality orientation
Service Orientation / Customer Responsiveness
Stress handling
Teamwork/collaboration
Self-Management
Verbal and written communication
Planning, Organising and Follow through
Technology and innovation
Decisiveness and Action Orientation
Innovation / creativity
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Yes