Business Analyst at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Business Analyst
Department: Information Technology: IT Data and Business Architecture
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
General :
Accountable to: Head of Scrum
Direct reports: None
Purpose of the Role :
To elicit, analyse, validate, specify, verify and manage the real needs of the project stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas :
- Support business to achieve year 1 of 10-year strategic plan;
- Drive efficiencies throughout the business;
- Provide support in strategic business development, including business modelling, new business development processes, process improvement and re-engineering;
- Gather business requirements and deliver them in a well-constructed and complete conceptual specifications for further processing and crafting presentations to senior executives.
- Assist business with the development of test cases and testing of the end product
- Provide support to the development and architecture team during the software development lifecycle
Knowledge and Experience :
- 3-year Tertiary qualification (BCOM Informatics/BA Diploma)
- 8 years working experience of which 5 years working in a BA role
- Knowledge of the BABOK (Business Analyst Body of Knowledge)
- Project Management qualification advantageous
- Knowledge of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) advantageous
- Knowledge of AGILE principles and scrum methodology advantageous
Skill Competencies :
- Project Management
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Analytical and solution-oriented thinking
- Modeling, cost benefit analysis and process mapping
- Presentation and Facilitation skills
- Negotiation skills
- Planning and Organization skills
- Solution testing and verification
- Impact analysis and risk assessment
- Industry awareness
Personal Characteristics :
- Strong EQ
- Open to change
- Creative
- Strong communicator
- Proactive forward thinker
- Energetic and focused
- Passionate
- Confident
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotionally Resilient
- Own it Do it Now