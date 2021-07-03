Business Analyst at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Business Analyst

Department: Information Technology: IT Data and Business Architecture

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General :

Accountable to: Head of Scrum

Direct reports: None

Purpose of the Role :

To elicit, analyse, validate, specify, verify and manage the real needs of the project stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas :

Support business to achieve year 1 of 10-year strategic plan;

Drive efficiencies throughout the business;

Provide support in strategic business development, including business modelling, new business development processes, process improvement and re-engineering;

Gather business requirements and deliver them in a well-constructed and complete conceptual specifications for further processing and crafting presentations to senior executives.

Assist business with the development of test cases and testing of the end product

Provide support to the development and architecture team during the software development lifecycle

Knowledge and Experience :

3-year Tertiary qualification (BCOM Informatics/BA Diploma)

8 years working experience of which 5 years working in a BA role

Knowledge of the BABOK (Business Analyst Body of Knowledge)

Project Management qualification advantageous

Knowledge of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) advantageous

Knowledge of AGILE principles and scrum methodology advantageous

Skill Competencies :

Project Management

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Analytical and solution-oriented thinking

Modeling, cost benefit analysis and process mapping

Presentation and Facilitation skills

Negotiation skills

Planning and Organization skills

Solution testing and verification

Impact analysis and risk assessment

Industry awareness

Personal Characteristics :

Strong EQ

Open to change

Creative

Strong communicator

Proactive forward thinker

Energetic and focused

Passionate

Confident

Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotionally Resilient

Own it Do it Now

Learn more/Apply for this position