Devops Developer



Requirements:

Bachelors Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification

3 Years experience in administrating Windows/Linux Servers in a highly distributed and scalable environment

3 Years experience in at least one software development language

Understanding of Database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Postgressql)

Excellent understanding of software deployment methodology (CI/CD)

Excellent understanding of Cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure)

Understanding of hypervisors (LXC, LXD, HyperV, QEMU, Docker)

Good understanding of Bash/Powershell scripting

Duties:

Develop and maintain the CI/CD and secure environment for the development team

Ensure the latest security standards are maintained

Change control management of internal and external software deployments

Advise and implement devops best practises.

Development on adhoc projects and systems

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 09 July 2021

Should you not receive a call from us in 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid & Pension Fund

