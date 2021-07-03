Devops Developer

Requirements:
Bachelors Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
3 Years experience in administrating Windows/Linux Servers in a highly distributed and scalable environment
3 Years experience in at least one software development language
Understanding of Database systems (MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Postgressql)
Excellent understanding of software deployment methodology (CI/CD)
Excellent understanding of Cloud hosting solutions (AWS, Google, Azure)
Understanding of hypervisors (LXC, LXD, HyperV, QEMU, Docker)
Good understanding of Bash/Powershell scripting
Duties:
Develop and maintain the CI/CD and secure environment for the development team
Ensure the latest security standards are maintained
Change control management of internal and external software deployments
Advise and implement devops best practises.
Development on adhoc projects and systems
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 09 July 2021
Should you not receive a call from us in 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid & Pension Fund