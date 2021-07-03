Junior Systems Administrator and Business Analyst

Are you the rising star that’s heading to becoming a Business Analyst in financial services?

Is this you?

You’ve started your career off in systems administration but you’re hungry and passionate about becoming a Business Analyst, here’s your opportunity to shine.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be maintaining and managing all internal software systems and programs while supporting the Senior Business Analyst with implementation of technical systems and processes. You’ll analyse data and create reports on Excel or Power BI, maintain SharePoint database, provide training on MS Office products, mostly Excel as well as develop user guides on software. On the business analysis side of things you’ll gather, analyse and document detailed technical requirements as well as perform testing, present and assist with go-live on solutions developed.

Where you’ll be doing it

A well-known and trusted wealth manager that has been looking after their clients for over 30 years. They manage the wealth of individuals and families as well as offering fiduciary services. Their offices are based in the investment hub of South Africa….Claremont.

What you’ll need

An IT degree is ideal with advanced Excel skills and a certificate in Power BI. You need to have gained no less than 2 years’ experience in a similar role in the investment industry as well as have knowledge of systems like Morningstar, Factset and Xplan.

What you’ll get

This is an opportunity to learn and grow in a lucrative and ever changing industry where you will learn from the best and be driven to be your best. They offer great employee benefits as well as a competitive salary while working in professional offices.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette Du Preez on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

