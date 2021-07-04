Angular Developer

Jul 4, 2021

Responsibilities would include:

  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
  • Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework
  • Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
  • Refine / Clarify functional specific actions based on technical needs
  • Create and maintain software documentation
  • Cooperate with other team members developers and Analysts
  • Develop utilising various technologies e.g. Angular (typescript) 6 and higher versions typescript bootstrap with Angular, C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.
  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
  • Research, development and apply new technologies.
  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
  • Peer Code Review.
  • Deployments to UAT and Production.
  • DevOps experience an advantage.

Desired Skills & Experience:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test Driven Development (TDD) experience.
  • Unit Testing.
  • Experienced Web Developers with minimum 5 years development experience with the following key technologies and concepts:
  • Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:
    • Angular 6+ (with TypeScript) and higher versions
    • JavaScript
    • HTML5
    • CSS
    • REST/SOAP/AJAX
    • ASP.Net MVC
    • jQuery
    • Bootstrap
    • Typescript
    • C#
    • .Net Standard/.Net Core (Deployment to Azure an advantage)
    • NodeJs
  • Angular Experience would be highly beneficial
  • Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, MQ, etc.)
  • Proven working experience in web development and web based User Interfaces.
  • A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.
  • Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, and interaction with store procedures.
  • Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming and web service development
  • Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
  • Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines
  • Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.
  • Exposure to Application Architecture will be an added advantage.
  • Cloud native development experience (advantage Azure)

Learn more/Apply for this position