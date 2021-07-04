Angular Developer

Responsibilities would include:
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework
- Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
- Refine / Clarify functional specific actions based on technical needs
- Create and maintain software documentation
- Cooperate with other team members developers and Analysts
- Develop utilising various technologies e.g. Angular (typescript) 6 and higher versions typescript bootstrap with Angular, C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments to UAT and Production.
- DevOps experience an advantage.
Desired Skills & Experience:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
- Experienced Web Developers with minimum 5 years development experience with the following key technologies and concepts:
- Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:
- Angular 6+ (with TypeScript) and higher versions
- JavaScript
- HTML5
- CSS
- REST/SOAP/AJAX
- ASP.Net MVC
- jQuery
- Bootstrap
- Typescript
- C#
- .Net Standard/.Net Core (Deployment to Azure an advantage)
- NodeJs
- Angular Experience would be highly beneficial
- Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, MQ, etc.)
- Proven working experience in web development and web based User Interfaces.
- A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.
- Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, and interaction with store procedures.
- Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming and web service development
- Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
- Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines
- Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.
- Exposure to Application Architecture will be an added advantage.
- Cloud native development experience (advantage Azure)