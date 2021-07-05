C# Developer

Full Stack C#, .Net Software Developers
Remote
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Degree (an IT Degree is preferred) / Diploma or Certificate
- Minimum 4 year’s software development experience in a corporate scale environment
- C# ASP.NET MVC a “must have”
- WCF a “must have”
- Front-end and Back-end Full Stack Development experience. “must have”
- MS SQL / Or Oracle a “must have”
- Entity Framework or N Hibernate
- Android or iOS
- JavaScript, HTML 5
- Angular Experience would be advantageous
- .Net Core would be advantageous
- Experience in an auto / manufacturing environment would be advantageous
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Part of a team of 5 high-end IT consultants working on international corporate client solutions
- Analyse Change Requests, arrange JAD sessions and compile User Requirements
- Time estimations
- Analyse, Develop, Test, Implement and Maintain, Document high-end corporate IT solutions
- Report directly to the Project Manager
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd Level Support
- DevOps, Software Development, Support and Quality Assurance related duties
- Documentation and general administration
Personal Characteristics and Aptitude:
- Ability to plan and deliver high-end IT solutions
- Excellent Team player
- Professional, Consistent, Reliable and Dedicated IT Consultant
- Corporate demeanour
- Ability to multi-task across many different technology platforms
- Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Eager to learn and grow from a personal and technical point of view
- Ability to work independently or in a team
- Good insight into business and IT with ability to provide quick and accurate turnaround times
General:
- Huge preference for younger, high-tech savvy candidates
- All candidates with valid work permits may apply
- Based in East London as 1st option, can be based in Centurion as last resort.
- Client willing to pay market related rates
- Initial 12 month contract to be converted to 24 Month F/Term Contract
- Must be SA born citizens, Candidates of all races may apply.
Desired Skills:
- Front-end and Back-end Full Stack Development experience
- MS SQL
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma