C# Developer

Jul 5, 2021

Full Stack C#, .Net Software Developers
Remote

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Degree (an IT Degree is preferred) / Diploma or Certificate
  • Minimum 4 year’s software development experience in a corporate scale environment
  • C# ASP.NET MVC a “must have”
  • WCF a “must have”
  • Front-end and Back-end Full Stack Development experience. “must have”
  • MS SQL / Or Oracle a “must have”
  • Entity Framework or N Hibernate
  • Android or iOS
  • JavaScript, HTML 5
  • Angular Experience would be advantageous
  • .Net Core would be advantageous
  • Experience in an auto / manufacturing environment would be advantageous

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Part of a team of 5 high-end IT consultants working on international corporate client solutions
  • Analyse Change Requests, arrange JAD sessions and compile User Requirements
  • Time estimations
  • Analyse, Develop, Test, Implement and Maintain, Document high-end corporate IT solutions
  • Report directly to the Project Manager
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd Level Support
  • DevOps, Software Development, Support and Quality Assurance related duties
  • Documentation and general administration

Personal Characteristics and Aptitude:

  • Ability to plan and deliver high-end IT solutions
  • Excellent Team player
  • Professional, Consistent, Reliable and Dedicated IT Consultant
  • Corporate demeanour
  • Ability to multi-task across many different technology platforms
  • Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously
  • Eager to learn and grow from a personal and technical point of view
  • Ability to work independently or in a team
  • Good insight into business and IT with ability to provide quick and accurate turnaround times

General:

  • Huge preference for younger, high-tech savvy candidates
  • All candidates with valid work permits may apply
  • Based in East London as 1st option, can be based in Centurion as last resort.
  • Client willing to pay market related rates
  • Initial 12 month contract to be converted to 24 Month F/Term Contract
  • Must be SA born citizens, Candidates of all races may apply.

Desired Skills:

  • Front-end and Back-end Full Stack Development experience
  • MS SQL
  • Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

