CNC Operator

A Plastic Packaging manufacturer in KwaZulu-Natal is looking for a CNC operator with Programming experience.

Desired Skills:

Senior Certificate

5 years’ similar experience

Experience in using CAD/CAM and working with Fanuc Controls

About The Employer:

