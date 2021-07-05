Data Engineer

- Responsible for designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software systems and applications.
- You will be using Google Cloud Platform/AWS to translate business requirements and specifications into usable and scalable software.
- Guide customers on how to ingest, store, process, analyze and explore/visualize data in various environments.
- Researching, designing, documenting, and modifying software specifications.
- You will architect and design large-scale data processing systems, develop data pipelines optimized for scaling, and troubleshoot potential platform issues.
- Ave project duration 1-2 months; Pod/Team average 2 consultants; Teams rotate frequently.
- When given a series of test projects, show ability to apply yourself, work independtly, research, select platforms and tools and deliver good results in a reasonable time fame.
- Deliver succesfully as part of a Pod / live project.
- Able to collaborate within a team and manage client relationships.
- Able to follow frameworks, update systems and report on work.
- Show satisfactory progress with ongoing learning and certification of platforms / frameworks and tools used.
- Participate in knowledge sharing. Embrace the concept and take ownership of life-long learning. This should include internal resources and self study and where applicable formal training and events – owned and driven by the employee. Contribute to knowledge sharing formally / informally. Present monthly – agreed-upon topic within knowledge sharing sessions. Rate knowledge sharing contributions form other team members.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Google cloud platform
- Data engineering
- Data Analysis
- MS Office
- Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours