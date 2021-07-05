Data Engineer

Jul 5, 2021

  • Responsible for designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software systems and applications.
  • You will be using Google Cloud Platform/AWS to translate business requirements and specifications into usable and scalable software.
  • Guide customers on how to ingest, store, process, analyze and explore/visualize data in various environments.
  • Researching, designing, documenting, and modifying software specifications.
  • You will architect and design large-scale data processing systems, develop data pipelines optimized for scaling, and troubleshoot potential platform issues.
  • Ave project duration 1-2 months; Pod/Team average 2 consultants; Teams rotate frequently.
  • When given a series of test projects, show ability to apply yourself, work independtly, research, select platforms and tools and deliver good results in a reasonable time fame.
  • Deliver succesfully as part of a Pod / live project.
  • Able to collaborate within a team and manage client relationships.
  • Able to follow frameworks, update systems and report on work.
  • Show satisfactory progress with ongoing learning and certification of platforms / frameworks and tools used.
  • Participate in knowledge sharing. Embrace the concept and take ownership of life-long learning. This should include internal resources and self study and where applicable formal training and events – owned and driven by the employee. Contribute to knowledge sharing formally / informally. Present monthly – agreed-upon topic within knowledge sharing sessions. Rate knowledge sharing contributions form other team members.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Google cloud platform
  • Data engineering
  • Data Analysis
  • MS Office
  • Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position