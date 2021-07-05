Data Engineer at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client is South Africas leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring that the necessary data is properly stored on the cloud platform and is available to the data scientists.

Qualifications:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

A relevant post graduate degree would be beneficial.

Skills / Experience:

At least 2 years experience in programming and modelling of data.

Systems engineering and implementations experience.

Experience on the data services on a cloud platform like Azure, AWS or Google cloud.

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Experience in the following: System architecture (technical design and implementation processes) IT systems development processes Data modelling Cloud Data Services

Detailed knowledge of: Banking systems Agile development life cycle Polybase | Python

Solid understanding of: Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA) SQL Server | Azure platform | Hadoop



