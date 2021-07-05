Java Developer

MUST BE BASED IN EAST LONDON

Remote

Must be proficient in:

? Full Stack JavaEE Developer

? Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly

? Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI

? Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)

? SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)

? Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring

? Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts

? Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security

? Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques

? Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

? Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

? Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

? Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

? Knowledge in: REST-API, API-Design, Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: IntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins

Non-Technical

? Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

? Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.

? Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

? Good communication skills.

? A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

? Great attention to detail.

? Good leadership skills.

Desired Skills:

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

