Java Developer

MUST BE BASED IN EAST LONDON
Remote
Must be proficient in:
? Full Stack JavaEE Developer
? Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly
? Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI
? Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)
? SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
? Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
? Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
? Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security
? Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques
? Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
? Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
? Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
? Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
? Knowledge in: REST-API, API-Design, Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: IntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins
Non-Technical
? Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
? Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
? Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
? Good communication skills.
? A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
? Great attention to detail.
? Good leadership skills.
Desired Skills:
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma