Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-month contract opportunity open for a Java Developer to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

This role involves the design, development and implementation of new solutions, maintenance, enhancement, and support of existing systems. There is a range of systems within the environment with integration points between them as we inbound and outbound integration to other systems in the company.

An ability to work in a fast-paced environment with a proactive mind-set focused on identifying and mitigating risks and resolving issues will be key your success in this role.

You will also need the ability to collaborate and facilitate the best solution for the situation as well as conceptualize the big picture while maintaining a high level of attention to detail and accuracy.

Collaboration and communication with different stakeholders will be required particularly with business analysts to better understand the requirements and provide the technical impact of solutions.

Ensuring that the business requirements are transformed into technical design and code as well as needing to ensure that code is of acceptable quality, aligns with our technical strategy, and has been unit tested adequately before handing over for testing is also key to the function.

Experience and requirements

Completed degree Essential

4 – 5 years’ experience as a Java Developer

Exposure to user facing, batch and near real-time processing systems.

Experience using a build/CI server (Jenkins), working knowledge of Apache Tomcat Server and an understanding of domain modelling, DevOps and Agile methodologies.

Experience in Data modelling would be advantageous.

Technologies:

Spring, Web Services (SOAP, REST), SQL, PL/SQL, Hibernate, and AngularJS or Angular

