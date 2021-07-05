Junior IT Technician

Our client based in Durban is looking to employ a Junior I.T. Technician as soon as possible

This candidate will be working alongside Senior I.T. Technicians and will assist them with their day-to-day duties.

Job Description

IT Technician duties and responsibilities:

Installation of PC hardware

Check and maintain computer hardware such as mouses and keyboards

Install, configure and manage software and their functions according to specifications

Develop and maintain local networks

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

Troubleshoot to identify and resolve problems in a timely manner

Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes

Maintain hardware and software inventory

Maintain expenses

Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders when necessary

Minimum Requirements

A+

N+

Security Systems

Any qualification in I.T. will be to your advantage

Must be able to work on Microsoft products (example: Office 360)

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Technical Minded and able to work with all sorts of clients, also upsell your companies products and services

Must be able to function within a team and on their own

Desired Skills:

It Technician

PC maintenance

Microsoft Operating Systems

A+ Certified

Onsite Support

Computer Hardware

Hardware troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

