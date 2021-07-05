QA Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Junior Support tester to join them on a 3 month contract

Junior Level

Financial Services

Information Technology

Independent contractor

Hungry to grow

Able to work remotely

Create tickets on the Kanban board for DPs that passed Ph3 testing to be picked up for wave processing

Support test process: fetch source file ids, create the test batch, run the test, download results and share this with relevant stakeholders

Update Confluence with agreed, accepted exceptions.

Assist with GDI reference mapping tasks (across data providers) and file scrapping requirements

Jira admin (create and update tickets as is required by PO and team)

1 year plus experience

Relevant It qualification

Desired Skills:

Testing

Jira

mapping

data

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

