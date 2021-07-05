Senior Business Analyst – Store Operations

Jul 5, 2021

Qualifications:

  • 3 years Degree/ Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis / If no degree/diploma, experience should be double the years of the qualification in a BA role
  • Diploma in Business Analysis (National Certificate)

Experience:

Essential:

  • 5+ years Business analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
  • Senior BA with store operations experience
  • 2 years retail industry experience

Desirable:

  • 2 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
  • SAP Experience

Job objectives:

Information Seeking and Analysis 10%

  • Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
  • Requirement elicitation:
    • Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements.
    • Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
    • Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
    • Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing 30%

  • Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT:
    • Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions
    • Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
    • Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented.
  • Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities
  • Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes
  • Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives
  • Priorities business requests
  • Understand interdependencies across capability areas

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Line 30%

  • To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users by delivering what was promised
  • Accurately communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed. Keep Business User informed of any changes.
  • To train business users:
    • To render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
  • To continuously support the business environment:
    • Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends and developments in the technology field

Theoretical knowledge and application 20%

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization
  • Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
  • Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
  • Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
  • Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
  • Understand, document and escalate project risks
  • Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

Time Management 10%

  • To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

Knowledge & Skills:

Essential:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience/knowledge in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • SDLC knowledge
  • Presenting and Workshop facilitation skills
  • Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
  • Business Modelling tools-preferably ARIS
  • Business analysis and elicitation techniques
  • Process re-engineering and improvement

Desirable:

  • Experience/knowledge in participating global business environment is preferred
  • Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry

Learn more/Apply for this position