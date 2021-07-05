Senior Business Analyst – Store Operations

Qualifications:
- 3 years Degree/ Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis / If no degree/diploma, experience should be double the years of the qualification in a BA role
- Diploma in Business Analysis (National Certificate)
Experience:
Essential:
- 5+ years Business analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
- Senior BA with store operations experience
- 2 years retail industry experience
Desirable:
- 2 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
- SAP Experience
Job objectives:
Information Seeking and Analysis 10%
- Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
- Requirement elicitation:
- Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements.
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing 30%
- Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT:
- Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented.
- Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities
- Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes
- Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives
- Priorities business requests
- Understand interdependencies across capability areas
Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Line 30%
- To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users by delivering what was promised
- Accurately communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed. Keep Business User informed of any changes.
- To train business users:
- To render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
- To continuously support the business environment:
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends and developments in the technology field
Theoretical knowledge and application 20%
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization
- Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
- Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
- Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
- Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
- Understand, document and escalate project risks
- Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
Time Management 10%
- To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines
Knowledge & Skills:
Essential:
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience/knowledge in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- SDLC knowledge
- Presenting and Workshop facilitation skills
- Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
- Business Modelling tools-preferably ARIS
- Business analysis and elicitation techniques
- Process re-engineering and improvement
Desirable:
- Experience/knowledge in participating global business environment is preferred
- Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry