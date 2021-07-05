Senior Project Manager at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionCompany is 86% black owned, Level 1 B-BBEE, SME company specialising in the design, build and transfer of fibre, tower and power infrastructure projects.

Our track record of exceptional quality, customer satisfaction and exceptional service delivery is evident in our compliance and certification to statutory and regulatory SHE requirements including ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and 45000.

Our service delivery framework is diverse and includes various bespoke funding and operating models that ensure projects are delivered on time, to specification and with budget.

Job DescriptionExperience

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Project Management

Proven track record and experience

Extensive knowledge of Project Planning, Scheduling and Budgeting

Versatile in utilising Project Management Tools and Techniques

Experience in working in a customer facing environment and in managing multiple functions with competing priorities.

Experience in rollout projects (i.e. FTTH, power, tower, RF etc.)

Proven track record in managing operational areas.

At least 2-year experience in a management position

Requirement

Telecoms infrastructure background

Unpack customer requirements with the aim to provide turnkey services to the customer. These functions include

Develop the relevant project charters, including the identification of the scope of projects, timelines, project budgets, key stakeholders, individual project streams and inter-project dependencies,

Update, manage, control projects and portfolios data inputs, milestones, and governance structures,

Maintaining and updating of Project Documentation such as Business case, Project management plan, Project scope document, Project charter,

Mapping and management of cost and revenue drivers

Drive and development of project schedule, project communication, budget costs and expenditure,

Resolve all problems relating to delivering projects,

Planning, coordination, controlling and managing of all project resources through the life cycle of the project,

Managing and reporting project risks and forecasting of all portfolios,

Manage project coordinators and Rollout Managers to deliver timeously and within budget all projects,

Coordinate and prioritize deliverables in line with company targets,

Compile weekly and monthly report.

Compile reports as and when. Compile specification, and update systems relevant to projects,

Liaises with all internal and external customers, suppliers, and contractors to ensure accuracy and signoff on Scope of Work, Design documents, Planning documents, BOQ, rollout schedule, costing, and final quote to customer for the specific project.

Solicit Purchase Order from Customer before work commence, alternatively secure approval from MD to commence with a project.

Ensure PO match the SOW, quote and expected delivery.

Manage and facilitate steerco and project meetings for the specific projects.

Create a structure for teamwork between all parties involved to ensure successful execution of a project according to project plan and budget.

Manage the Change Request process from requirement to variation order.

Manage the close off process which includes CAC, FAC, HOC, As Build documentation and invoicing

Comply to all customer requirements as per the Master Services Agreement

Manage special conditions indicated on permitting (i.e. Wayleave, EIA, ICASA)

Manage and maintain the company Health & Safety requirements in line with audited standards.

Assisting Snr Management with Business case development, budget tracking, milestone development and alignment of targets,

Build, Maintain and Improve relationships with all Customers

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualifications

Program / Project Management qualification

