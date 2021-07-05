Senior Systems Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing provider of innovative Financial Solutions based in Westlake seeks the technical expertise of a Senior Systems Administrator. Joining the Server & Network Infrastructure Team, you will be responsible for designing, installing, and configuring internal and customer facing servers, networks, devices, and firewalls. You will require Advanced knowledge of Windows Server 2016 / 2019, Linux preferably Debian-based and be skilled using Active Directory, LDAP, Exchange 2016, Office 365, LAN / WAN, VMware, ESX, VLANS, IP Subnetting, 8.2. 1Q trunks, Veeam & managing deployments/rollouts, Terminal Server installations and Microsoft IIS administration & [URL Removed] and support core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware technologies

Proactively monitor and maintaining the overall infrastructure health.

Ensure the infrastructure is kept up to date and patched and protected against vulnerabilities.

Provide after-hours support for Infrastructure related emergencies, monitoring as well occasional weekend maintenance.

Interact with customers and staff at the technical level, as required.

Mentor / Cross train team members on existing and new technologies

Document best practices and support procedures

Other duties as assigned or as required by future needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016, 2019) Operating Systems.

Advanced knowledge of Linux Servers. (Debian based preferable).

Experience managing large server infrastructure across multiple sites.

Managing deployments / rollouts.

Managing Terminal Server installations.

Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server / ESX.

Managing Backup software solutions like Veeam.

A solid understanding of LAN / WAN networking.

Group Policy design and configuration.

Microsoft IIS administration and configuration.

Migration of Exchange 2016 / Office 365.

Active Directory / LDAP user and group administration.

Ability to troubleshoot network issues including back bone infrastructure issues.

Ability to troubleshoot VPN issues.

LAN Routing and Switching design, configuration, and troubleshooting (VLANs, IP Subnetting, 802.1Q trunks).

Advantageous

Microsoft Certification (MCSE).

Microsoft Azure Certification.

Linux Certified System Administration.

Experience in managing large server infrastructure both physical and virtual.

ATTRIBUTES:

Flexible and able to adapt to an agile rapidly changing environment.

Extremely organised and able to prioritize workload.

Positive, self-motivated individual.

Able to work independently and takes ownership for own work delivery.

Team player, with a sense of humour.

Good communication skills.

Self-driven.

Strong attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

