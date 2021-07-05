Technical Engineer: Visual Display, Cloud & Data at Mustek

The Enterprise & Cloud Solutions Engineer is responsible for designing and supporting solutions in the Enterprise and cloud space, developing and maintaining lasting relationship with new and existing [URL Removed] Services

Identifying and creating solutions in the Enterprise vertical based on customer needs.

Defining Scope of work pertaining to Enterprise Solutions.

Developing and Maintaining relationships with Enterprise customers and Resellers.

Helping internal staff to develop a fundamental understanding of enterprise offering.

Developing and maintaining relationships with Enterprise Vendors at a Regional Level.

Onboarding of Resellers to align with Enterprise Brands.

Providing quotations to resellers.

Creating awareness of Enterprise offerings and developing regional relationship with System Integrators.

Ongoing personal development on brand specific solutions.

Negotiate prices for deals and tenders; determines product pricing by utilising market research data; anticipating volume; costing of special and customised orders.

Assist sales and clients with information needed; calling on customers with field sales people and evaluating sales call results.

Marketing of Enterprise products and solutions.

Planning and executing of Product / Solution customer events.

Presenting to customers at new dealer inductions and Product events.

Facilitate Enterprise & Cloud quotations based on customer requests using online and off line tools.

Meet project deadlines for Enterprise and Cloud deployment.

Promote Cloud readiness externally or internally.

Host reseller events quarterly to educate on cloud readiness and to provide product update across the enterprise stack.

Leverage prospecting skills to identify, qualify and close new and existing partner business.

Demonstrate strong business acumen with an ability to understand our partners business.

Closes sales in complex, long sell cycle situations.

Attend and/or host Mustek, vendor and customer events as required.

Complete online training as required.

Arrange required training with Mustek sales teamProduct Targets (100%)

Ensure attainment of monthly product targets including YTD targets.

Ensure YTD target is maintained if monthly target is not achieved.