UI Designer

6 months extendable contract

Facilitate user experience into the design of products and services and design interfaces to effectively communicate the brand and enrich the customers experience.

Develop compelling visual artifacts (UI layouts, interface elements, prototypes, high-level storyboards, mock-ups, wireframes etc.) to effectively communicate UI and UX needs.

Research the latest visual design, UI and interaction concepts, presentation layer technologies, digital best practices, online trends, and provide recommendations for improvements Custodian for developing visual, UI and interaction design assets to be adopted within design system

Conducting best practice research to develop and improve UI and interaction design to solve end user problems effectively.

Create and evaluate interaction models, user task flows, screen designs, and UI details that promote ease of use and optimize the user experience

Desired Skills:

UI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

