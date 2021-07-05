UI/UX Designer

- Design related degree or diploma is preferable (Web/Graphic design)
- 3 years of professional experience designing for interactive products, including web, mobile and tablet
- 3 years’ experience in creating wireframes, prototypes, user journeys, written specifications, and information architectures
- Proven track record of high-quality design as demonstrated by portfolio of work
- Strong understanding of UI design techniques and tools
- Solid UX analysis & Design experience in large-scale software development environment
- Experience in using Design Tools e.g. Sketch/Figma, Invision and version controls systems e.g. GIT
- Familiar with the Design and Software trends/standards from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft etc.
- Experience in progressive UX/UI design and/or product management experience in software, web and mobile environments
- Strong understanding of information architecture and user-centred design methodology
- Experience in working in an agile software development team (e.g. SCRUM) to deliver incremental designs
- Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively
- Ability to delivery projects within given timelines
- Understanding of HTML5, CSS and/or Javascript