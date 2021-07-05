UI/UX Designer

Jul 5, 2021

  • Design related degree or diploma is preferable (Web/Graphic design)
  • 3 years of professional experience designing for interactive products, including web, mobile and tablet
  • 3 years’ experience in creating wireframes, prototypes, user journeys, written specifications, and information architectures
  • Proven track record of high-quality design as demonstrated by portfolio of work
  • Strong understanding of UI design techniques and tools
  • Solid UX analysis & Design experience in large-scale software development environment
  • Experience in using Design Tools e.g. Sketch/Figma, Invision and version controls systems e.g. GIT
  • Familiar with the Design and Software trends/standards from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft etc.
  • Experience in progressive UX/UI design and/or product management experience in software, web and mobile environments
  • Strong understanding of information architecture and user-centred design methodology
  • Experience in working in an agile software development team (e.g. SCRUM) to deliver incremental designs
  • Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively
  • Ability to delivery projects within given timelines
  • Understanding of HTML5, CSS and/or Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position