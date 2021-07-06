Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

To create well documented business processes elicited from various stakeholders within business and IT environments within the company.

Experience and Qualifications:

BCom (Informatics) or BSc (software engineering) or equivalent qualification

BA qualification (FTI, CBAP IIBA) or similar

Previous exposure to development environment in an insurance company

Experience in writing technical and end user documentation

Understanding of IT systems development environment

Understanding of the SDLC

Knowledge and experience in Visio modelling tool, Aris or similar

Documentation existing and to-be business processes

At least 2 years experience as a business analyst

Experience with following an Agile methodology

Responsibilities and work output:

Analyse, model and improve business and system processes in order to implement a business solution

Facilitate workshops to define user requirements, create use cases and document user requirements

Defining business processes

Translate business level processes into workflow processes where required

Generate relevant documentation (business requirements and functional specifications)

Competencies:

Analytical and conceptual thinking

Good verbal and writing skills

Good communication skills at all levels

Ability to operate in a mixed business and IT environment

