C# Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a world-class full-service digital agency, is looking for a strong C#/SharePoint developer to join their team. You will be required to have a strong understanding of the C# programming language and SharePoint development. In addition, you will also be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing, and implementation using these technologies.Duties

Design, development, and testing of applications

Responsible for regular communication trough out the development process

Implementation, testing, and bug-fix functionality

Responsibility for design and implementation of software projects C# ASP.NET WebForms/MVC/Web API, SharePoint

Provide support to team and client

Design, build and maintain an efficient and readable C# code base

Ability to follow instructions as per the brief and flag any issues before the project start date

Requirements

2+ years of software development experience

Proficient in C#.Net/SharePoint and frameworks Dev Express, Construct, Unity 3D, Entity Framework, Various Bot Frameworks

Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, Kendo UI

Mobile Apps development using Ionic, Android Studio, Xamarin, Swift or equivalent

Proven experience with software design and Web Dev.

Proficient with Relational Databases and SQL (MS SQL and MySQL)

Experience with Web services development (SOAP, REST)

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles

Experience with Servers and third-party services (Facebook, Microsoft Azure)

Ability to Test Projects (UAT and Unit Testing)

Knowledge of source code version control (Git/Azure Dev Ops)

Basic Knowledge of web server set up (IIS / Apache)

Bonus Knowledge: PWA – Blazor Framework, Wit and/or Watson AI experience Durban is a preference but can work remote



