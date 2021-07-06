C# Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a world-class full-service digital agency, is looking for a strong C#/SharePoint developer to join their team. You will be required to have a strong understanding of the C# programming language and SharePoint development. In addition, you will also be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing, and implementation using these technologies.Duties
- Design, development, and testing of applications
- Responsible for regular communication trough out the development process
- Implementation, testing, and bug-fix functionality
- Responsibility for design and implementation of software projects
- C# ASP.NET WebForms/MVC/Web API, SharePoint
- Provide support to team and client
- Design, build and maintain an efficient and readable C# code base
- Ability to follow instructions as per the brief and flag any issues before the project start date
Requirements
- 2+ years of software development experience
- Proficient in C#.Net/SharePoint and frameworks
- Dev Express, Construct, Unity 3D, Entity Framework, Various Bot Frameworks
- Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks
- AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, Kendo UI
- Mobile Apps development using Ionic, Android Studio, Xamarin, Swift or equivalent
- Proven experience with software design and Web Dev.
- Proficient with Relational Databases and SQL (MS SQL and MySQL)
- Experience with Web services development (SOAP, REST)
- Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles
- Experience with Servers and third-party services (Facebook, Microsoft Azure)
- Ability to Test Projects (UAT and Unit Testing)
- Knowledge of source code version control (Git/Azure Dev Ops)
- Basic Knowledge of web server set up (IIS / Apache)
- Bonus Knowledge:
- PWA – Blazor Framework, Wit and/or Watson AI experience
- Durban is a preference but can work remote