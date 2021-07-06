C# Developer at Ntice Search

Jul 6, 2021

My client, a world-class full-service digital agency, is looking for a strong C#/SharePoint developer to join their team. You will be required to have a strong understanding of the C# programming language and SharePoint development. In addition, you will also be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing, and implementation using these technologies.Duties

  • Design, development, and testing of applications
  • Responsible for regular communication trough out the development process
  • Implementation, testing, and bug-fix functionality
  • Responsibility for design and implementation of software projects
    • C# ASP.NET WebForms/MVC/Web API, SharePoint
  • Provide support to team and client
  • Design, build and maintain an efficient and readable C# code base
  • Ability to follow instructions as per the brief and flag any issues before the project start date

Requirements

  • 2+ years of software development experience
  • Proficient in C#.Net/SharePoint and frameworks
    • Dev Express, Construct, Unity 3D, Entity Framework, Various Bot Frameworks
  • Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks
    • AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, Kendo UI
  • Mobile Apps development using Ionic, Android Studio, Xamarin, Swift or equivalent
  • Proven experience with software design and Web Dev.
  • Proficient with Relational Databases and SQL (MS SQL and MySQL)
  • Experience with Web services development (SOAP, REST)
  • Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design patterns and SOLID principles
  • Experience with Servers and third-party services (Facebook, Microsoft Azure)
  • Ability to Test Projects (UAT and Unit Testing)
  • Knowledge of source code version control (Git/Azure Dev Ops)
  • Basic Knowledge of web server set up (IIS / Apache)
  • Bonus Knowledge:
    • PWA – Blazor Framework, Wit and/or Watson AI experience
    • Durban is a preference but can work remote

