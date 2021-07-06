Field Support Engineer

Jul 6, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Service Calls: Support on all hardware/software installed on all sites.
  • Ensure accurate and up to date communication to monitoring room before resolving calls to ensure that problems have been resolved.
  • Communication with customers to ensure site meetings where necessary and accurate appointment scheduling
  • Installations :Project Coordinating all new installations by making sure that client knows requirements as well as meeting deadlines
  • Maintenance: Ensure that hardware / software maintenance is scheduled and performed on all relevant equipment/systems.
  • Timesheets/ Documentation/ Reporting
  • Vehicle log sheets
  • Training
  • Peer assistance: Assist peers as and when necessary. This could involve technical advice, workload assistance, or general participation

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Gr 12 or equivalent College diploma
  • MCSE and or N+ or [URL Removed] Electronic/ElectricalEngineering (LC)

Experience required:

  • Function related experience: minimum 2 to 3 years
  • Networking experience
  • Experience in servicing/installing HW / SW supplied .
  • Structured and methodical with fault finding.
  • Networking Skills (N+ will be beneficial)
  • Access Control Skills
  • CCTV Skills
  • General Market Knowledge ?? Understanding high demand of Customer Service
  • Communication ?? Ability to communicate efficiently to customers as well as co-workers on fault statuses.
  • Self-Starter and Motivated ?? Driven by the need to succeed
  • PC skills ?? MS Excel, MS Word, MS Outlook and Internet.
  • Electronic Skills ?? Low Current Power, Relays
  • Software installation skills.
  • Hardware installation skills.

