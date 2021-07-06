Field Support Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Service Calls: Support on all hardware/software installed on all sites.
- Ensure accurate and up to date communication to monitoring room before resolving calls to ensure that problems have been resolved.
- Communication with customers to ensure site meetings where necessary and accurate appointment scheduling
- Installations :Project Coordinating all new installations by making sure that client knows requirements as well as meeting deadlines
- Maintenance: Ensure that hardware / software maintenance is scheduled and performed on all relevant equipment/systems.
- Timesheets/ Documentation/ Reporting
- Vehicle log sheets
- Training
- Peer assistance: Assist peers as and when necessary. This could involve technical advice, workload assistance, or general participation
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Gr 12 or equivalent College diploma
- MCSE and or N+ or [URL Removed] Electronic/ElectricalEngineering (LC)
Experience required:
- Function related experience: minimum 2 to 3 years
- Networking experience
- Experience in servicing/installing HW / SW supplied .
- Structured and methodical with fault finding.
- Networking Skills (N+ will be beneficial)
- Access Control Skills
- CCTV Skills
- General Market Knowledge ?? Understanding high demand of Customer Service
- Communication ?? Ability to communicate efficiently to customers as well as co-workers on fault statuses.
- Self-Starter and Motivated ?? Driven by the need to succeed
- PC skills ?? MS Excel, MS Word, MS Outlook and Internet.
- Electronic Skills ?? Low Current Power, Relays
- Software installation skills.
- Hardware installation skills.