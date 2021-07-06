Front End Developer

Remote working position.

Critically analyse business requirements in order to produce a technical design and collaborate with business and system analysts on issues and challenges.

Perform system design – designing for performance, scalability, maintainability and cross-browser / cross platform UI.

Develop and maintain systems that achieve the business goals and focus on quality and testability.

Drawing up test plans, understanding scenarios and furthering quality automation goals.

Planning of configuration management and deployment.

Maintaining production systems and software.

Performing continuous analysis and improvement on existing development processes and

procedures.

Engage in active knowledge-share, code review and team mentoring where appropriate.

Desired Skills:

Data architecture

Data modelling

Angular

UI Design

UI Optimisation

Analytical And Problem Solving

Self Learning

S.O.L.I.D principles

Unit testing

Jasmine

Karma

Dependecy Injection

REST API Concepts

AngularJS1.6

Angular2

AngularCLI

HTML

CSS

Bootstrap3

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company is a dominant local SaaS provider in the Customer Experience industry with a growing international presence. Using modern technology, research methods and analytical techniques, the company is able to provide a clear view of what is delighting and disappointing customers. The company’s software platform consists of various modules and is highly configurable. The various modules assist in being able to provide an end

to end view of the drivers of enterprise performance, present these to the responsible staff members, drive resolution of customer complaints as well as driving operational improvements.

Learn more/Apply for this position