IT Support Specialist

A leading publishing company is seeking a dynamic Specialist to manage the technology and computer infrastructure that drives the company’s business systems as well as to assist customers locally and remotely with technical support of workstations (PC and Mac), software applications and related technology.

Main duties include:

Manage incoming support requests form customers via telephone and email in a professional manner

Support customer request by creating, tracking and documenting requests in support systems and by monitoring the support queue

Installation, configuration and troubleshooting of customer workstations, peripherals, operating systems, business software and third-party applications

Assessment of customer’s functional needs to determine specifications for hardware and software

Procurement of hardware and software

Work with suppliers and vendors to resolve technical problems relating to hardware or software

Manage specific IT projects as assigned

Travel to remove offices

Essential Requirements:

5 years of experience in a desktop support environment

3 – 5 years’ experience in IT systems and network administration

Matric

IT Diploma, A+, N+ or MSCE (MCITP) or equivalent

Own transport & valid driver’s license is required

Required Core Competencies:

Strong interpersonal skills and customer service orientated

A meticulous eye for detail and the ability to work under pressure

Excellent organizational skills and the ability to multi-task, meet deadlines and work quickly

Ability to work independently as well as within a team

Required Skills & Knowledge:

Solid working experience of Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac operating in a Windows 2012 active directory environment

Solid working experience of entire Microsoft Office Suite

Solid working experience of common desktop and laptop hardware (HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, etc.)

Solid working experience of desktop and network printers and common IT peripherals

Excellent troubleshooting abilities of both software and hardware

Ability to resolve problems using current job knowledge, research and external resources

