IT Support Specialist at O’Brien Recruitment

Our client is looking for a dynamic Specialist to both manage the technology and computer infrastructure that
drives their business systems, as well as assist customers locally and remotely with technical support of
workstations (PC and Mac), software applications and related technology
Main duties include:
- Manage incoming support requests from customers via telephone and e-mail in a professional manner
- Support customer requests by creating, tracking and documenting requests in support system and by monitoring the support queue
- Installation, configuration and troubleshooting of customer workstations, peripherals, operating systems, business software and third-party applications
- Assessment of customers functional needs to determine specifications for hardware and software
- Procurement of hardware and software
- Work with suppliers and vendors to resolve technical problems relating to hardware or software
- Manage specific IT projects as assigned
- Travel to remote offices
Requirements
- 5 years experience in desktop support environment
- 3-5 years experience in IT systems and network administration
- Matric qualification
- IT diploma, A+, N+ or MSCE (MCITP) or equivalent qualification
- Own transport + valid drivers license required
Core Competencies:
- Strong interpersonal skills and customer service orientated.
- A meticulous eye for detail and the ability to work under pressure.
- Very good organizational skills and the ability to multitask, meet deadlines and work quickly.
- The ability to work independently as well as within a team.
- Knowledge and Skills
- Solid working experience of Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac operating in a Windows 2012 active
- directory environment
- Solid working experience of entire Microsoft office suite
- Solid working experience of common desktop and laptop hardware (HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, etc.)
- Solid working experience of desktop & network printers and common IT peripherals
- Excellent troubleshooting abilities of both software and hardware
- Ability to resolve problems using current job knowledge, research and external resources