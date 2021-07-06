IT Support Specialist at O’Brien Recruitment

Our client is looking for a dynamic Specialist to both manage the technology and computer infrastructure that

drives their business systems, as well as assist customers locally and remotely with technical support of

workstations (PC and Mac), software applications and related technology

Main duties include:

Manage incoming support requests from customers via telephone and e-mail in a professional manner

Support customer requests by creating, tracking and documenting requests in support system and by monitoring the support queue

Installation, configuration and troubleshooting of customer workstations, peripherals, operating systems, business software and third-party applications

Assessment of customers functional needs to determine specifications for hardware and software

Procurement of hardware and software

Work with suppliers and vendors to resolve technical problems relating to hardware or software

Manage specific IT projects as assigned

Travel to remote offices

Requirements

5 years experience in desktop support environment

3-5 years experience in IT systems and network administration

Matric qualification

IT diploma, A+, N+ or MSCE (MCITP) or equivalent qualification

Own transport + valid drivers license required

Core Competencies:

Strong interpersonal skills and customer service orientated.

A meticulous eye for detail and the ability to work under pressure.

Very good organizational skills and the ability to multitask, meet deadlines and work quickly.

The ability to work independently as well as within a team.

Knowledge and Skills

Solid working experience of Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac operating in a Windows 2012 active

directory environment

Solid working experience of entire Microsoft office suite

Solid working experience of common desktop and laptop hardware (HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, etc.)

Solid working experience of desktop & network printers and common IT peripherals

Excellent troubleshooting abilities of both software and hardware

Ability to resolve problems using current job knowledge, research and external resources

