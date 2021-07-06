IT Systems Administrator

Jul 6, 2021

Duties:

– Provide On-Site First & Second Level End User Support.
– Provide Basic System Administrative Functions.
– Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware:

o Laptops
o Desktops
o MFP Printers
o VOIP Hardware

– Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).
– Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Head of IT where necessary, quickly, and effectively.

Experience and Qualifications:

– Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10).
– Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications [Phone Number Removed];).
– Proficient with Office 365 Applications & Administration.
– Basic Experience with Server Operation Systems (SBS[Phone Number Removed];R[Phone Number Removed];R2/2016).
– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential:

o DHCP
o DNS
o VPNs
o Routing

– Experience with Networking Hardware, UTM Hardware & Proxy Servers advantageous:

o UTM Firewalls (Dell SonicWall, Fortinet)
o Routers
o UbiQuiti Enterprise Hardware

– Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:

o ADSL
o 3G / LTE
o Fibre
o Microwave

– Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:

o ESET Endpoint Protection

– Experience with Virtual Environments essential:

o Hyper-V
o VMware

– Technical experience with Syspro advantageous.
– Minimum of 2 years in a System Administrator role.
– Drivers license and own transport essential.

