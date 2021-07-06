IT Systems Administrator

Duties:

– Provide On-Site First & Second Level End User Support.

– Provide Basic System Administrative Functions.

– Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware:

o Laptops

o Desktops

o MFP Printers

o VOIP Hardware

– Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).

– Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Head of IT where necessary, quickly, and effectively.

Experience and Qualifications:

– Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10).

– Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications [Phone Number Removed]; ).

– Proficient with Office 365 Applications & Administration.

– Basic Experience with Server Operation Systems (SBS[Phone Number Removed]; R[Phone Number Removed]; R2/2016).

– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential:

o DHCP

o DNS

o VPNs

o Routing

– Experience with Networking Hardware, UTM Hardware & Proxy Servers advantageous:

o UTM Firewalls (Dell SonicWall, Fortinet)

o Routers

o UbiQuiti Enterprise Hardware

– Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:

o ADSL

o 3G / LTE

o Fibre

o Microwave

– Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:

o ESET Endpoint Protection

– Experience with Virtual Environments essential:

o Hyper-V

o VMware

– Technical experience with Syspro advantageous.

– Minimum of 2 years in a System Administrator role.

– Drivers license and own transport essential.

