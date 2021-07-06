IT Systems Administrator

Duties:
– Provide On-Site First & Second Level End User Support.
– Provide Basic System Administrative Functions.
– Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware:
o Laptops
o Desktops
o MFP Printers
o VOIP Hardware
– Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).
– Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Head of IT where necessary, quickly, and effectively.
Experience and Qualifications:
– Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10).
– Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications [Phone Number Removed];).
– Proficient with Office 365 Applications & Administration.
– Basic Experience with Server Operation Systems (SBS[Phone Number Removed];R[Phone Number Removed];R2/2016).
– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential:
o DHCP
o DNS
o VPNs
o Routing
– Experience with Networking Hardware, UTM Hardware & Proxy Servers advantageous:
o UTM Firewalls (Dell SonicWall, Fortinet)
o Routers
o UbiQuiti Enterprise Hardware
– Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:
o ADSL
o 3G / LTE
o Fibre
o Microwave
– Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:
o ESET Endpoint Protection
– Experience with Virtual Environments essential:
o Hyper-V
o VMware
– Technical experience with Syspro advantageous.
– Minimum of 2 years in a System Administrator role.
– Drivers license and own transport essential.