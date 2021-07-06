Junior Web Developer (PHP) at Fourier Recruitment

My client is looking for a smart and talented Junior Developer to join the dynamic and growing Cape Town [URL Removed] candidate must possess strong HTML and CSS skills. The candidate must have experience in PHP, JavaScript or other UNIX based [URL Removed] have a greater focus on development than most digital agencies and pride themselves on having an outstanding learning environment that gets new developers up and running with best practice development and system designprinciples. Your Role

Initially, youll programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using frameworks like Bootstrap or Vue) to get you started but;

You will quickly grow towards backend development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of MVC frameworks

Key Performance Areas:

Web (HTML, CSS) Programming: Creation of HTML, CSS of a web interface design

Development in back-end technology (specifically in PHP / MySQL)

Development / maintenance using PHP / MySQL

Minimum RequirementsEssential:

Matric

2-3 years experience specifically in PHP

Pure Maths as subject in Matric

Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification (completed)

Preferred:

Experience in system and web development

Experience in developing in HTML/CSS/PHP/MySQL

Learn more/Apply for this position