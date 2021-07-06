Mid-Level Software Engineer (SQL, Oracle) (CPT/JHB at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Interface with clients as you design cutting-edge solutions and deliver exciting projects as the next Mid-Level Software Engineer sought by a dynamic Tech & Software Solutions Provider. Your role will include information gathering, working with a team in building solutions, solution configuration, system testing, user training, continuous improvement and support. You must have 2-4 years experience in a similar role, strong SQL & Oracle skills, software product configuration & support experience, understand the software dev process and experience working in a project delivery space. Any Financial Services, ETL, Middleware, EAI experience will beneficial. Roles are on offer at both their Cape Town and Joburg divisions and travel with be expected between cities and to [URL Removed] configure, test and support technical solution implementations for clients.

Unit and End-to-end Testing of solutions.

Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production

Develop technical designs and documentation.

Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions.

Use low-code applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs.

Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns.

Involved, aware and focussed on project initiatives, goals, commitments, expectations and deadlines. Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit.

Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients.

Assist and coach junior staff.

Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement.

REQUIREMENTS:

2 to 4 Years relevant experience.

Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle.

Software product configuration and support experience.

Good understanding and experience of the software development process.

Experience working in a project delivery environment.

There may be occasional need to work evenings and weekends due to project deadlines or unexpected problems.

Travel between Cape Town and Joburg branches and clients will be expected.

Desired

B.Sc, B.Eng, B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), Degree with IT related subjects as majors.

From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg

With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university. Matric results – A or B for Maths HG. Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking.



Advantageous

Financial Services – Banking, Investment or Asset Management experience.

Experience with Middleware, ETL or EAI tools.

Integration, process automation and system/data migration.

Requirements definition, design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others.

Able to solve problems creatively and efficiently.

Quality focussed.

Able to manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Able to manage job pressure well.

Detail focussed as they work with sensitive data and critical business systems.

Pedantically accurate.

Able to communicate very well with different people – interpersonal, written and public speaking.

Professionalism.

Being courteous & respectful.

Integrity.

Willingness to engage with people – learn from colleagues and clients.

Enthusiasm, commitment, determination.

General interest in applying technology to improve business and especially the financial services environment.

Hands-on, organised and very hardworking.

Strong sense of responsibility and motivation.

