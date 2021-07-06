PROJECT MANAGER

Jul 6, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • The PM is responsible to ensure that the entire project team including all other disciplines adhere to and deliver the
  • Projects to strict time, quality and cost benchmarks including identifying, prioritizing, planning, authorizing,
  • Coordinating, managing, controlling, implementation and closing of projects, programs and other related work to achieve specific Project and Business Case Objectives.
  • Project Management is primarily concerned with “doing projects right”, driving project execution and delivery and managing the internal stakeholder relationship.
  • The PM is a position for self-managed individual that has to balance the needs of the Customer in terms of project delivery.

CUSTOMER

  • Manage and maintain customer relations by the successful delivery of Projects as well as providing continuous feedback and reporting
  • Manage and maintain internal relations and engagements with the various work streams for the successful delivery and execution of Projects.
  • Delivery of Projects to agreed SLA’s
  • Identify and satisfy customer requirements and needs
  • Identify opportunities to delivery projects to meet unrealised and unstated needs
  • Deliver Projects according to customer’s specifications and timelines

FINANCIAL

  • Manage all projects in accordance with the project and fee budget
  • Compilation of and adherence to departmental and regional budgets
  • Ensure that Projects are delivered in accordance with agreed spend plans
  • Accurate cash flow management and forecasting of projects. (Ensure balance of expenses with actual expenses)
  • Ensure projects are closed financially

BUSINESS PROCESSES

  • Adherence and implementation of all relevant Project Management and Business processes
  • Identification and implementation of value improvement in current policies, procedures and processes
  • Generated reports and communication via various systems
  • Resource Management
  • Adherence to all SHE, Quality and Risk Management processes

LEARNING AND GROWTH

  • Self-development

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • B.Tech. Construction, BSc. Construction Management, Engineering (Building, Civil, Mechanical or Electrical).
  • Professional Registration with recognized Project Management or Engineering Association will be advantageous
  • Matric (Senior Certificate)
  • Valid SA Drivers License
  • 3 – 5 years related experience, and sound knowledge of project management principles
    Project Management Principles
  • Financial Management
  • Customer Relationship Management
  • Project Management
  • Risk Management
  • Building Regulations

KEY COMPETENCIES

  • Result Orientation
  • Tolerance for Stress
  • Proactivity
  • Delegating
  • Motivating Others
  • Managing Through System
  • Basic Management Skills
  • Customer Orientation
  • Problem Solving
  • Business Acumen
  • Teamwork & Partnering
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Conflict Management
  • Relationship Building

