PROJECT MANAGER

JOB DESCRIPTION
- The PM is responsible to ensure that the entire project team including all other disciplines adhere to and deliver the
- Projects to strict time, quality and cost benchmarks including identifying, prioritizing, planning, authorizing,
- Coordinating, managing, controlling, implementation and closing of projects, programs and other related work to achieve specific Project and Business Case Objectives.
- Project Management is primarily concerned with “doing projects right”, driving project execution and delivery and managing the internal stakeholder relationship.
- The PM is a position for self-managed individual that has to balance the needs of the Customer in terms of project delivery.
CUSTOMER
- Manage and maintain customer relations by the successful delivery of Projects as well as providing continuous feedback and reporting
- Manage and maintain internal relations and engagements with the various work streams for the successful delivery and execution of Projects.
- Delivery of Projects to agreed SLA’s
- Identify and satisfy customer requirements and needs
- Identify opportunities to delivery projects to meet unrealised and unstated needs
- Deliver Projects according to customer’s specifications and timelines
FINANCIAL
- Manage all projects in accordance with the project and fee budget
- Compilation of and adherence to departmental and regional budgets
- Ensure that Projects are delivered in accordance with agreed spend plans
- Accurate cash flow management and forecasting of projects. (Ensure balance of expenses with actual expenses)
- Ensure projects are closed financially
BUSINESS PROCESSES
- Adherence and implementation of all relevant Project Management and Business processes
- Identification and implementation of value improvement in current policies, procedures and processes
- Generated reports and communication via various systems
- Resource Management
- Adherence to all SHE, Quality and Risk Management processes
LEARNING AND GROWTH
- Self-development
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- B.Tech. Construction, BSc. Construction Management, Engineering (Building, Civil, Mechanical or Electrical).
- Professional Registration with recognized Project Management or Engineering Association will be advantageous
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
- Valid SA Drivers License
- 3 – 5 years related experience, and sound knowledge of project management principles
Project Management Principles
- Financial Management
- Customer Relationship Management
- Project Management
- Risk Management
- Building Regulations
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Result Orientation
- Tolerance for Stress
- Proactivity
- Delegating
- Motivating Others
- Managing Through System
- Basic Management Skills
- Customer Orientation
- Problem Solving
- Business Acumen
- Teamwork & Partnering
- Interpersonal Skills
- Conflict Management
- Relationship Building
Desired Skills:
- Customer orientation
- team work
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree