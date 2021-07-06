Project Manager IT at FinIT Select Staffing

Project Manager (IT)
Key Performance Areas
- Manage planning, monitoring, implementation and closure of projects
- Hold Project Kick-Off meetings and define the Project scope
- Define low-level tasks, provide task duration estimates and identify task interdependencies on consultation with the relevant Line Managers.
- Create, maintain and distribute Project Schedules and Project documentation.
- Resource scheduling and management
- Adhere to the company Project Methodology
- Track project deliverables and ensure SOX Compliance
- Budget, risk and time management
- Project status reporting, both internally and externally
- Relationship and Account Management:
- Customer Service Satisfaction
- Understanding and managing the customer product requirements
- Manage customer delivery expectations
- Interpersonal Relationships
- Manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Manage software development projects and integration projects
- Background in IT projects
Qualifications
- Matric
- A tertiary qualification in business, IT or Project Management
Experience
- 2-3 years experience in the relevant field of the business line (Prepaid, VAS, or Banking)
- Project Administration experience
- Understand production and logistics
- Experience in Client and Supplier Management
The successful applicant must:
- Have good planning and organisational skills
- Be able to work under pressure and independently without supervision
- Have good communication skills, especially in dealing with clients, banks, subcontractors and suppliers
- Be able to work within a team, handle conflicts, be persuasive, flexible, show empathy and have an excellent attitude
- Be able to engage an get buy-in from stakeholders
- Be able to adopt easily to change
- Be solutions orientated and an analytical thinker
- Be willing to work overtime
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- SDLC
- SOX
- Prepaid VAS Banking
- relationship management
- account management
- IT project management
- software development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree