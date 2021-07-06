Scrum Master (Johannesburg OR Cape Town) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate more effectively within the bank by:

Ensuring the optimal use / application of Agile practices and tools, and

Driving the continuous improvement and Agile maturity of the feature teams during the facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, retrospective and review).

Experience

Minimum:

Experience being a Scrum Master for at least 3 years

Proven experience in the application of one or more of the following:

Agile values and principles; Scrum principles, practices and theory Kanban principles, practices and theory Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD (Acceptance Test Driven Development); ; TDD (Test Driven Development); Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Pair Programming; Automated Testing) Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)



Ideal:

Experience being a Scrum Master for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Relevant other Agile certifications (i.e. SAFe, PMI-ACP, ICA-ACC, CAL etc.)

Experience as part of an Agile software delivery team in one or more of the following roles:

Project / Programme Management Business Analyst Architect Software Development Product Owner



Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Scrum or Kanban (CSM, KMP, PSM I)

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Planning, Reviews and Retrospective formats, removal of impediments and handling of bugs, etc.)

Group facilitation approaches (i.e. conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.) Experience applying Agile methodologies: i.e. Scrum, Lean and Kanban, Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games. Must have in-depth understanding of all the Agile values and principles as well as roles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders

Good knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.

Ideal:

Capitec environment and Capitec Recipe.

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Consultation skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Deciding and Initiating Action

Adapting and Responding to Change

Persuading and Influencing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Relating and Networking

Creating and Innovating

Analysing

Planning and Organising

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

