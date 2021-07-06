To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage and information technology and helping technology add value to the company’s digital capability. To transform business requirements (functional and non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.
Experience and Qualifications
- Bcom Informatics or BSC Degree
- Diploma in Business Analysis is preferred
- Must have a Project Management qualification / certificate / experience
- 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- 4 years’ experience in the Investment Environment
- Must have experience working in an Agile working environment
- SQL knowledge a must
Desired Skills:
- Senior digital business analyst
- Agile
- project management experience
- SDLC
- SQL knowledge
About The Employer:
Our client within the Financial Insurance space is looking for a full systems development life cycle Senior Digital Business Analyst.