To perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage and information technology and helping technology add value to the company’s digital capability. To transform business requirements (functional and non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

Experience and Qualifications

Bcom Informatics or BSC Degree

Diploma in Business Analysis is preferred

Must have a Project Management qualification / certificate / experience

8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

4 years’ experience in the Investment Environment

Must have experience working in an Agile working environment

SQL knowledge a must

About The Employer:

Our client within the Financial Insurance space is looking for a full systems development life cycle Senior Digital Business Analyst.

