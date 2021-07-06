Senior IT Technical Recruiter

The Role: We are looking for an IT Technical Recruiter to join our growing recruitment team. The role is a 180-degree recruitment role, which comprises of candidate sourcing and management, without the need of conducting business development activities.Technical Recruiter responsibilities include sourcing, screening and providing qualified candidates for various technical roles. You will also network online and offline with potential candidates to promote our employer brand, reduce our time-to-place and ensure we attract the best professionals.Ultimately, you will build a strong tech talent pipeline and help hire and retain skilled employees for our IT positions.Remuneration: Market related salary and commissionResponsibilities:

Write and post technical job descriptions

Source potential candidates through various platforms.

Have specialised skills and qualifications to screen IT resumes.

Craft and send personalised recruiting emails with current job openings to potential candidates

Perform pre-screening calls to analyse applicants?? abilities

Interview candidates combining various methods (e.g. structured interviews, technical assessments and behavioural questions).

Analyse the information and responses obtained through the interview.

Verifying applicant information, skills, and qualifications

Present applicant profile to the business development manager and make the recommendation of the candidate as a match to the job specification, emphasising qualification, skills, reasons for wanting a career change and salary details with benefits and perks.

Arrange and manage interviews by coordinating diary schedules.

Manage and organise feedback on interviews

Negotiate job offers between applicant and client

Closing the recruitment process.

Promote company??s reputation as a great place to work

Keep up-to-date with new technological trends and products

Skills and Experience:

Proven work experience as an IT Technical Recruiter

Hands-on experience with various interview formats

Technical expertise with an ability to understand and explain job requirements for IT roles

Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems and resume databases

Solid knowledge of sourcing techniques (e.g. social media recruiting and Boolean search)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Solid understanding of HR practices and labour legislation

Human Resources, IT or other relevant degree

At least 5 years of experience in a similar role.

Learn more/Apply for this position