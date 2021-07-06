Senior SQL Developer

iOCO is looking for a strong SQL Developer to join them on one for their projects based in Cape Town.
-
- 12 month contract opportunity with the possibility of extension
- Work will be business as usual and consists mostly of making changes to, or creating new stored procedures, a lot of custom queries from business.
- Must be comfortable going through data and analysing it as well as problem solving, such as obtaining information from the clients and compiling it in a report or getting requests to look at specific extracts and finding how the data is built up, if it is correct and verify certain data, etc.
Skills:
- Very good MS SQL skills (no SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, etc required)
- Excellent admin
- Manage assigned incident priorities and due dates
- No project manager, so you need to be able to manage your own tasks
- High volumes BAU/ad-hoc requests with tight deadlines, so must be able to multi-task
- Comfortable communicating and interacting with users
- Job specs are often vague, so must be able to investigate/ debug
- Must be Cape Town based and needs to go into the office 2-3 days a week