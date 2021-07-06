Senior SQL Developer

iOCO is looking for a strong SQL Developer to join them on one for their projects based in Cape Town.

12 month contract opportunity with the possibility of extension Work will be business as usual and consists mostly of making changes to, or creating new stored procedures, a lot of custom queries from business. Must be comfortable going through data and analysing it as well as problem solving, such as obtaining information from the clients and compiling it in a report or getting requests to look at specific extracts and finding how the data is built up, if it is correct and verify certain data, etc. Skills: Very good MS SQL skills (no SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, etc required) Excellent admin Manage assigned incident priorities and due dates No project manager, so you need to be able to manage your own tasks High volumes BAU/ad-hoc requests with tight deadlines, so must be able to multi-task Comfortable communicating and interacting with users Job specs are often vague, so must be able to investigate/ debug Must be Cape Town based and needs to go into the office 2-3 days a week



