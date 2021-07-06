Snr Software Engineer (SQL, Oracle) (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Serve as the Technical Expert for solution delivery as your strong leadership & expertise as a Snr Software Engineer is sought by a dynamic Tech & Software Solutions Provider. You will be responsible for sound solution design, project execution, technical delivery and ensuring exceptional quality in service & solutions. You will require 5+ years Financial Services experience, strong SQL & Oracle skills, software product configuration & support experience, system analysis & design, requirements definition, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation and experience working in a project delivery space. Roles are on offer at both their Cape Town and Joburg divisions and travel with be expected between cities and to [URL Removed] Expert for solution delivery.

In depth knowledge of all aspects of a clients solution environment.

Key coordinator of technical solution delivery for the team.

Responsible for sound solution design and project execution according to company standards.

Ensure excellent quality in service and solutions.

Technical delivery – scoping, design, configuration, system testing, deployment, ongoing improvement.

Assist, coach and train staff.

Develop and improve company standards and best practices.

Use low-code applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs.

Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns.

Involved, aware and focussed on project initiatives, goals, commitments, expectations and deadlines. Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit.

Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years Financial Services experience.

Solid database experience – SQL, Oracle.

Software product configuration and support experience.

System analysis and design skills are necessary.

Experience working in a project delivery environment.

Requirements definition, solution design, running workshops, configuring solutions, client communication and system documentation.

Production support of client implementations

Comfortable liaising with clients and senior management.

Desired

B.Sc, B.Eng, B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), Degree with IT related subjects as majors.

From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg

With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university. Matric results – A or B for Maths HG. Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking.



Advantageous

Experience leading technical project deliveries and managing delivery teams.

Server installation and deployment in corporate environments.

Project Management experience – lead, communication, reporting, work breakdown, estimates, tasking, tracking, budgets.

Experience in managing people and developing their skills – administration, mentoring & coaching.

Banking, Investment or Asset Management experience.

Experience with middleware, ETL or EAI tools.

Integration, process automation. data warehouse and system/data migration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others.

Able to solve problems creatively and efficiently.

Quality focussed.

Able to manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Able to manage job pressure well.

Detail focussed as they work with sensitive data and critical business systems.

Pedantically accurate.

Able to communicate very well with different people – interpersonal, written and public speaking.

Professionalism.

Being courteous & respectful.

Integrity.

Willingness to engage with people – learn from colleagues and clients.

Enthusiasm, commitment, determination.

General interest in applying technology to improve business and especially the financial services environment.

Hands-on, organised and very hardworking.

Strong sense of responsibility and motivation.

