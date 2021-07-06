Solutions Architect (KZN)

Job Purpose:

A Solutions Architect will be responsible for analysing enterprise specifics, documenting requirements, setting the collaboration framework, creating a solution prototype, participating in technology selection.

Educational Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree or equivalent in;

Computer Science,

Computer Software

Computer Systems/Networks

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Professional Qualifications:

Expert level certification in Routing and Switching

Professional or Associate level certification in one of the following Cloud, W/LAN, Unified Communications or Security

Knowledge of WAN technologies (Fibre, microwave)

Certification/experience in Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning or Automation is advantageous

VOIP Certified

CCTV (Avigilon, Hikvision, other)/ Smart and Safe Cities knowledge

Knowledge of Access Control technologies

Knowledge of IOT principles

Broadband Infrastructure (Transmission, Switching Centres, Security)

Years of Experience:

8-10 years of progressive, professional and holistic industry experience

Experience managing technology consulting or services function within a complex organization

Minimum 8-10 years at Pre/Post Sales Engineering level

Required exposure and/or skills as below:

Project management and leadership skills are essential

Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure

Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures

Experience in software engineering and design architecture

Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level

Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes

Professional experience working with and analyzing computer hardware and software

Extensive knowledge and experience working with operating systems

Other requirements:

Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in providing consulting and solutions to a sales team.

Proven organizational skills.

Knowledge of local laws.

Strong oral and written communications skills.

Ability to maintain high levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.

Good negotiation skills.

An analytical mind

Ability to learn new technologies quickly

Good time management skills

Strong documentation skills

Ability to identify opportunities for improvement.

Ability to impart and share knowledge and skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and under pressure

Commercial and business awareness

Ability to work in cross functional teams and multi-disciplinary projects

A good knowledge of business process.

Excellent organizational and prioritization skills.

Finger on the pulse of up-and-coming trends in relation to the industry

Strong influencing skills.

Key Responsibilities:

Analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve

Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates

Work closely with Information Technology professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly

Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments

Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources and scope

Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives

Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions

Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution Provides active input into new customer requirements and opportunities, including new products, solutions and how this will impact revenue for the business unit.

Drive collaboration, performance, cross and upsell opportunities.

Design, Specification, Presentation, Compliance, Costing of Tender Proposals.

Enhance relationship building and customer service ethos within the environment encompassing all stakeholders

Enhance customer satisfaction levels and ensure that it is at the business unit required standard or better at all times.

Responsible for ensuring technical proposals are delivered on time, within budget and within specification.

Responsible to support the sales team in providing solutions within time and budget

Attend any company related meeting, forum or gathering and represent the business unit as required.

Educate and keep the organization up to date on current industry standards and trends that affect the industry.

Coach, support, mentor and challenge subordinates in the application of effective operations practices, provide advice and guidance on complex issues in order to minimize risk and ensure performance.

Responsible for the full participation in ISO compliance and audit requirements within the team.

Successfully complete own scheduled training and other development interventions as indicated on the Personal Development Plan

Core Responsibilities:

Staff Leadership and Management

N/A

Governance, Risk and Business Continuity Management

Continually assess the competitiveness of the departments programs and practices against the relevant comparable companies, industries and markets.

Stay up-to-date of new trends and innovations in the industry.

Manage business risk, through continuous monitoring of business impact, as well as changes in stakeholder needs.

Establish and maintain the highest ethical standards in transactional practices.

Ensure that the business unit is fully compliant with all the company initiatives through conducting regular audits and taking corrective action.

External Parties and Relationship Management

Manage relationships with various departments, OEMs, contractors and suppliers and act as a trusted advisor.

Accountability:

Solution & Technical Designs – Regional and when necessary, Nationally

Regional and when necessary, Nationally Customer Proposals – Regional and when necessary, Nationally

Regional and when necessary, Nationally Financial Solution Models – Regional and when necessary, Nationally

Regional and when necessary, Nationally Present Solution to Customers – Regional and when necessary, Nationally

Learn more/Apply for this position