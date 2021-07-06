Solutions Architect (KZN)

Job Purpose:
A Solutions Architect will be responsible for analysing enterprise specifics, documenting requirements, setting the collaboration framework, creating a solution prototype, participating in technology selection.
Educational Qualifications:
- Bachelors Degree or equivalent in;
- Computer Science,
- Computer Software
- Computer Systems/Networks
- Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Professional Qualifications:
- Expert level certification in Routing and Switching
- Professional or Associate level certification in one of the following Cloud, W/LAN, Unified Communications or Security
- Knowledge of WAN technologies (Fibre, microwave)
- Certification/experience in Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning or Automation is advantageous
- VOIP Certified
- CCTV (Avigilon, Hikvision, other)/ Smart and Safe Cities knowledge
- Knowledge of Access Control technologies
- Knowledge of IOT principles
- Broadband Infrastructure (Transmission, Switching Centres, Security)
Years of Experience:
- 8-10 years of progressive, professional and holistic industry experience
- Experience managing technology consulting or services function within a complex organization
- Minimum 8-10 years at Pre/Post Sales Engineering level
- Required exposure and/or skills as below:
- Project management and leadership skills are essential
- Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure
- Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
- Experience in software engineering and design architecture
- Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
- Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
- Professional experience working with and analyzing computer hardware and software
- Extensive knowledge and experience working with operating systems
Other requirements:
- Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in providing consulting and solutions to a sales team.
- Proven organizational skills.
- Knowledge of local laws.
- Strong oral and written communications skills.
- Ability to maintain high levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.
- Good negotiation skills.
- An analytical mind
- Ability to learn new technologies quickly
- Good time management skills
- Strong documentation skills
- Ability to identify opportunities for improvement.
- Ability to impart and share knowledge and skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and under pressure
- Commercial and business awareness
- Ability to work in cross functional teams and multi-disciplinary projects
- A good knowledge of business process.
- Excellent organizational and prioritization skills.
- Finger on the pulse of up-and-coming trends in relation to the industry
- Strong influencing skills.
Key Responsibilities:
- Analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
- Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates
- Work closely with Information Technology professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly
- Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments
- Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources and scope
- Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives
- Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions
- Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution Provides active input into new customer requirements and opportunities, including new products, solutions and how this will impact revenue for the business unit.
- Drive collaboration, performance, cross and upsell opportunities.
- Design, Specification, Presentation, Compliance, Costing of Tender Proposals.
- Enhance relationship building and customer service ethos within the environment encompassing all stakeholders
- Enhance customer satisfaction levels and ensure that it is at the business unit required standard or better at all times.
- Responsible for ensuring technical proposals are delivered on time, within budget and within specification.
- Responsible to support the sales team in providing solutions within time and budget
- Attend any company related meeting, forum or gathering and represent the business unit as required.
- Educate and keep the organization up to date on current industry standards and trends that affect the industry.
- Coach, support, mentor and challenge subordinates in the application of effective operations practices, provide advice and guidance on complex issues in order to minimize risk and ensure performance.
- Responsible for the full participation in ISO compliance and audit requirements within the team.
- Successfully complete own scheduled training and other development interventions as indicated on the Personal Development Plan
Core Responsibilities:
Staff Leadership and Management
- N/A
Governance, Risk and Business Continuity Management
- Continually assess the competitiveness of the departments programs and practices against the relevant comparable companies, industries and markets.
- Stay up-to-date of new trends and innovations in the industry.
- Manage business risk, through continuous monitoring of business impact, as well as changes in stakeholder needs.
- Establish and maintain the highest ethical standards in transactional practices.
- Ensure that the business unit is fully compliant with all the company initiatives through conducting regular audits and taking corrective action.
External Parties and Relationship Management
- Manage relationships with various departments, OEMs, contractors and suppliers and act as a trusted advisor.
Accountability:
- Solution & Technical Designs – Regional and when necessary, Nationally
- Customer Proposals – Regional and when necessary, Nationally
- Financial Solution Models – Regional and when necessary, Nationally
- Present Solution to Customers – Regional and when necessary, Nationally