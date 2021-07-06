Solutions Architect (KZN)

Jul 6, 2021

Job Purpose:

A Solutions Architect will be responsible for analysing enterprise specifics, documenting requirements, setting the collaboration framework, creating a solution prototype, participating in technology selection.

Educational Qualifications:

  • Bachelors Degree or equivalent in;
  • Computer Science,
  • Computer Software
  • Computer Systems/Networks
  • Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Professional Qualifications:

  • Expert level certification in Routing and Switching
  • Professional or Associate level certification in one of the following Cloud, W/LAN, Unified Communications or Security
  • Knowledge of WAN technologies (Fibre, microwave)
  • Certification/experience in Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning or Automation is advantageous
  • VOIP Certified
  • CCTV (Avigilon, Hikvision, other)/ Smart and Safe Cities knowledge
  • Knowledge of Access Control technologies
  • Knowledge of IOT principles
  • Broadband Infrastructure (Transmission, Switching Centres, Security)

Years of Experience:

  • 8-10 years of progressive, professional and holistic industry experience
  • Experience managing technology consulting or services function within a complex organization
  • Minimum 8-10 years at Pre/Post Sales Engineering level
  • Required exposure and/or skills as below:
  • Project management and leadership skills are essential
  • Experience developing IT and cloud infrastructure
  • Current understanding of best practices regarding system security measures
  • Experience in software engineering and design architecture
  • Positive outlook in meeting challenges and working to a high level
  • Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes
  • Professional experience working with and analyzing computer hardware and software
  • Extensive knowledge and experience working with operating systems

Other requirements:

  • Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in providing consulting and solutions to a sales team.
  • Proven organizational skills.
  • Knowledge of local laws.
  • Strong oral and written communications skills.
  • Ability to maintain high levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.
  • Good negotiation skills.
  • An analytical mind
  • Ability to learn new technologies quickly
  • Good time management skills
  • Strong documentation skills
  • Ability to identify opportunities for improvement.
  • Ability to impart and share knowledge and skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and under pressure
  • Commercial and business awareness
  • Ability to work in cross functional teams and multi-disciplinary projects
  • A good knowledge of business process.
  • Excellent organizational and prioritization skills.
  • Finger on the pulse of up-and-coming trends in relation to the industry
  • Strong influencing skills.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
  • Document and monitor requirements needed to institute proposed updates
  • Work closely with Information Technology professionals within the company to ensure hardware is available for projects and working properly
  • Propose and establish framework for necessary contributions from various departments
  • Account for possible project challenges on constraints including, risks, time, resources and scope
  • Work closely with project management teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives
  • Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions
  • Define clear goals for all aspects of a project and manage their proper execution Provides active input into new customer requirements and opportunities, including new products, solutions and how this will impact revenue for the business unit.
  • Drive collaboration, performance, cross and upsell opportunities.
  • Design, Specification, Presentation, Compliance, Costing of Tender Proposals.
  • Enhance relationship building and customer service ethos within the environment encompassing all stakeholders
  • Enhance customer satisfaction levels and ensure that it is at the business unit required standard or better at all times.
  • Responsible for ensuring technical proposals are delivered on time, within budget and within specification.
  • Responsible to support the sales team in providing solutions within time and budget
  • Attend any company related meeting, forum or gathering and represent the business unit as required.
  • Educate and keep the organization up to date on current industry standards and trends that affect the industry.
  • Coach, support, mentor and challenge subordinates in the application of effective operations practices, provide advice and guidance on complex issues in order to minimize risk and ensure performance.
  • Responsible for the full participation in ISO compliance and audit requirements within the team.
  • Successfully complete own scheduled training and other development interventions as indicated on the Personal Development Plan

Core Responsibilities:

Staff Leadership and Management

  • N/A

Governance, Risk and Business Continuity Management

  • Continually assess the competitiveness of the departments programs and practices against the relevant comparable companies, industries and markets.
  • Stay up-to-date of new trends and innovations in the industry.
  • Manage business risk, through continuous monitoring of business impact, as well as changes in stakeholder needs.
  • Establish and maintain the highest ethical standards in transactional practices.
  • Ensure that the business unit is fully compliant with all the company initiatives through conducting regular audits and taking corrective action.

External Parties and Relationship Management

  • Manage relationships with various departments, OEMs, contractors and suppliers and act as a trusted advisor.

Accountability:

  • Solution & Technical DesignsRegional and when necessary, Nationally
  • Customer ProposalsRegional and when necessary, Nationally
  • Financial Solution Models Regional and when necessary, Nationally
  • Present Solution to Customers Regional and when necessary, Nationally

