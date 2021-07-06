Systems Administrator at Headhunters

Our client based in Durban is currently looking to employ a Systems Administrator.
Main purpose of the position:
The System Administrator Role is a technical position that requires basic knowledge across multiple areas of IT Support & Infrastructure. The System Administrator will be responsible for delivering effective IT Support requirements, to ensure maximum productivity of end users.
Key Performance Areas:
- Provide On-Site First & Second Level End User Support.
- Provide Basic System Administrative Functions.
- Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of the below Hardware:
- Laptops.
- Desktops.
- MFP Printers.
- VOIP Hardware.
- Networking Hardware (Wired & Wireless).
- Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Head of IT where necessary, quickly, and effectively.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8/8.1/10).
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications [Phone Number Removed];).
- Proficient with Office 365 Applications & Administration.
- Basic Experience with Server Operation Systems (SBS[Phone Number Removed];R[Phone Number Removed];R2/2016).
- Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential
- DHCP.
- DNS.
- VPNs.
- Routing.
- Experience with Networking Hardware, UTM Hardware & Proxy Servers advantageous:
- UTM Firewalls (Dell SonicWall, Fortinet).
- Routers.
- UbiQuiti Enterprise Hardware.
- Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:
- ADSL.
- 3G / LTE.
- Fibre.
- Microwave.
- Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:
- ESET Endpoint Protection.
- Experience with Virtual Environments essential:
- Hyper-V.
- VMware.
- Technical experience with SysPro advantageous.
- Minimum of 2 years in a System Administrator Role.
Personal Attributes:
- Must be able to work under pressure.
- Must be able to address multiple calls simultaneously and prioritize accordingly.
- Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.
- Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.
- Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.
- Neatness in work essential.
- Passion for the IT Industry.
- Results driven, positive and professional disposition.
- Client service skills and customer approach.
- Excellent Interpersonal; verbal and written communication skills.
- Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Positive, confident approach to work and colleagues.
- Honest and reliable.
- Self-Motivated.
- Drivers license and own transport essential.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.