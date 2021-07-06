We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based Team. We are happy with someone working remotely at this stage as it will be an initial contract position. Please get in contact if youre interested.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (remote is fine)
Level: intermediate Senior
Contract position
- It is a basic manual Tester role
- Must have/ know good testing principles
- Azure DevOps or TFS experience is preferable can be taught
- Analysis is important; how you approach things, etc.
- Writing Test Cases
- Writing basic SQL queries
- Test Case Design
- UAT
- Defect Detection, Tracking, Prevention, Test sign off, etc.