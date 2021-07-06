Test Analyst

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based Team. We are happy with someone working remotely at this stage as it will be an initial contract position. Please get in contact if youre interested.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (remote is fine)

Level: intermediate Senior

Contract position

It is a basic manual Tester role

Must have/ know good testing principles

Azure DevOps or TFS experience is preferable can be taught

Analysis is important; how you approach things, etc.

Writing Test Cases

Writing basic SQL queries

Test Case Design

UAT

Defect Detection, Tracking, Prevention, Test sign off, etc.

