Analyst Developer (Stellenbosch and Johannesburg )x 3 at Capitec

Jul 7, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing Capitec Bank applications according to specifications

Experience

Experience in the following development languages and concepts:

o Java

o Spring Framework

o JBoss

o Hibernate

o Docker

o Kibana

o MSSQL

o Web Services – REST and SOAP

o OO Development Methodologies

o SOA Design and Implementation

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:

o Capitec Java Platform

o Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression

o Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications

o Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition

    Qualifications (Minimum)

    • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
    • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

    Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

    • Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

    Knowledge

    Min:

    Must have detailed knowledge of:

    o IT systems development processes (SDLC)

    o Application development

    o Standards and governance

    o Testing practices

    Ideal:

    Knowledge of:

    o UML

    o Systems analysis and design

    o System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

    o Banking systems environment

    Skills

    • Analytical Skills
    • Problem solving skills
    • Communications Skills

    Competencies

    • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
    • Adhering to Principles and Values
    • Applying Expertise and Technology
    • Analysing
    • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

    Conditions of Employment

    • Clear criminal and credit record

    Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

