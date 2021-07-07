Business Analyst

Jul 7, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • BCom (Informatics) or BSc (software engineering) or equivalent qualification
  • BA qualification (FTI, CBAP IIBA) or similar
  • Previous exposure to development environment in an insurance company
  • Experience in writing technical and end user documentation
  • Understanding of IT systems development environment
  • Understanding of the SDLC
  • Knowledge and experience in Visio modelling tool, Aris or similar
  • Documentation existing and to-be business processes
  • At least 2 years experience as a business analyst
  • Experience with following an Agile methodology

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Analyse, model and improve business and system processes in order to implement a business solution
  • Facilitate workshops to define user requirements, create use cases and document user requirements
  • Defining business processes
  • Translate business level processes into workflow processes where required
  • Generate relevant documentation (business requirements and functional specifications)

Competencies:

  • Analytical and conceptual thinking
  • Good verbal and writing skills
  • Good communication skills at all levels
  • Ability to operate in a mixed business and IT environment

