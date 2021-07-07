Data Analyst & System Administrator

Jul 7, 2021

My client in the Casino industry is looking for a Data Analyst & Systems Administrator

The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of company data, analysis and reporting across the different business segments. Provide support to all departments within the organisation on a daily basis in order to guarantee high performance, efficiency, productivity and achieving strategic objectives.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Maintain, analyse and evaluate relevant company data.
  • Provide support related to data and systems to all departments within the organisation
  • Provide and maintain reports in the form of graphs, charts, and tables to Management.
  • Liaise with clients to ensure that contractual requirements are met and that excellence in client service is consistently achieved.
  • Liaise with system service providers to ensure uninterrupted business processes and productivity.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Grade 12
  • Tertiary qualification in a commercial or quantitative discipline (for example Statistics, Mathematics, IT, Computer Science, or Economics)
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Dear Inventory knowledge will be advantageous but not required
  • Min 3 years experience in data models and reporting packages
  • Ability to analyse large datasets
  • Ability to write comprehensive reports
  • Ability to work in a highly pressured and fast-paced environment
  • Attention to detail
  • Problem-solving
  • Strong communication, presentation and interpersonal skills
  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Desired Skills:

  • B Comm
  • Ms Excel
  • Inventory
  • Data Models
  • Reporting
  • Analyse data bases
  • Accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position