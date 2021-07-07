Data Analyst & System Administrator

My client in the Casino industry is looking for a Data Analyst & Systems Administrator
The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of company data, analysis and reporting across the different business segments. Provide support to all departments within the organisation on a daily basis in order to guarantee high performance, efficiency, productivity and achieving strategic objectives.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Maintain, analyse and evaluate relevant company data.
- Provide support related to data and systems to all departments within the organisation
- Provide and maintain reports in the form of graphs, charts, and tables to Management.
- Liaise with clients to ensure that contractual requirements are met and that excellence in client service is consistently achieved.
- Liaise with system service providers to ensure uninterrupted business processes and productivity.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Grade 12
- Tertiary qualification in a commercial or quantitative discipline (for example Statistics, Mathematics, IT, Computer Science, or Economics)
- Advanced Excel skills
- Dear Inventory knowledge will be advantageous but not required
- Min 3 years experience in data models and reporting packages
- Ability to analyse large datasets
- Ability to write comprehensive reports
- Ability to work in a highly pressured and fast-paced environment
- Attention to detail
- Problem-solving
- Strong communication, presentation and interpersonal skills
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English
Desired Skills:
- B Comm
- Ms Excel
- Inventory
- Data Models
- Reporting
- Analyse data bases
- Accuracy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree