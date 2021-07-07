Data Analyst & System Administrator

My client in the Casino industry is looking for a Data Analyst & Systems Administrator

The successful candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of company data, analysis and reporting across the different business segments. Provide support to all departments within the organisation on a daily basis in order to guarantee high performance, efficiency, productivity and achieving strategic objectives.

Duties & Responsibilities

Maintain, analyse and evaluate relevant company data.

Provide support related to data and systems to all departments within the organisation

Provide and maintain reports in the form of graphs, charts, and tables to Management.

Liaise with clients to ensure that contractual requirements are met and that excellence in client service is consistently achieved.

Liaise with system service providers to ensure uninterrupted business processes and productivity.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Grade 12

Tertiary qualification in a commercial or quantitative discipline (for example Statistics, Mathematics, IT, Computer Science, or Economics)

Advanced Excel skills

Dear Inventory knowledge will be advantageous but not required

Min 3 years experience in data models and reporting packages

Ability to analyse large datasets

Ability to write comprehensive reports

Ability to work in a highly pressured and fast-paced environment

Attention to detail

Problem-solving

Strong communication, presentation and interpersonal skills

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Desired Skills:

B Comm

Ms Excel

Inventory

Data Models

Reporting

Analyse data bases

Accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position