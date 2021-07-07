Data Analysts (PhD) x 2 (2 Years FTC) AGINCOURT

Data Analysts (PhD) x 2 (2 Years Fixed Term Contract) vacancies are available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s AGINCOURT division in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Background

The Agincourt data infrastructure supports an exceptional health and population data resource resulting from two decades of health and socio-demographic surveillance, a form of longitudinal population registration, coupled with observational and intervention studies along the life course

These involve collaborations with an interdisciplinary network of leading global scientists

The successful candidate will join a talented and hardworking team addressing some of the country and regions most pressing health and development challenges

Work links closely to leading R&D networks. Personal academic and professional development is encouraged

The MRC/Wits Agincourt Research Unit is exceptional health and population research centre in the Wits School of public health

The school has several strong divisions including epidemiology and Biostatistics, and a sister Demography and Population studies programme

Main purpose of the job

To contribute to the development and maintenance of an extensive archive of scientific data

Location

Agincourt- Bushbuckridge (Mpumalanga Province)

Key performance areas

Strengthen an innovative, high-performing Data Analytics group

Contribute to peer-reviewed publications and technical reports, including as lead author

Assess, manipulate, clean, validate and describe datasets from diverse research studies

Develop analysis plans for peer-reviewed publications

Perform analysis of research data

Develop dashboards and other forms of data visualization to inform district/ provincial health service decision-making

Required minimum education and training

PhD in Statistics/Epidemiology/Demography/Data Analytics/Bioinformatics/Data Science or another highly quantitative and computational field

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Experience with academic writing and publication

Demonstrated knowledge and track record of statistics and proficiency using a statistical software package (STATA, SAS, R) particularly for import, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets

Experience processing and analyzing large complex longitudinal datasets

Working knowledge of SQL (i.e., ability to write queries that involve joining tables, aggregating functions, updating, and inserting into existing tables)

Effective use of visualization technologies

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and to support scientific investigations across disciplines

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Ability to prioritize and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently

Valid South African Drivers license

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of 2 years Data management experience

Working experience in a low- or middle-income country

*When applying – please include the following documentation:

A cover letter (maximum one page) outlining your interest and suitability for the position.

A detailed CV including three contactable referees.

Certified qualifications and transcript

Certified ID copy and drivers license

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 19 July 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

