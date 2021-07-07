Developer .Net:Back-End x4 (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

4years’+ proven development experience

Minimum

C# or VB.Net

SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

Ideal

ADO.Net

XML

.Net WPF, XAML

WCF

ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS

Web Services

Windows Services

Windows Forms Applications

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Banking systems

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position