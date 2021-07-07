Developer .Net:Back-End x4 (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Jul 7, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

  • 4years’+ proven development experience

Minimum

  • C# or VB.Net

  • SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

Ideal

  • ADO.Net

  • XML

  • .Net WPF, XAML

  • WCF

  • ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS

  • Web Services

  • Windows Services

  • Windows Forms Applications

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)

  • Application development

  • Banking systems

  • Standards and governance

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • UML

  • Systems analysis and design

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment

  • Banking business model

  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position