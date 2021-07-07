Developer .Net:Back-End x4 (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
Experience
- 4years’+ proven development experience
Minimum
- C# or VB.Net
- SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)
Ideal
- ADO.Net
- XML
- .Net WPF, XAML
- WCF
- ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS
- Web Services
- Windows Services
- Windows Forms Applications
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Banking systems
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.